Who was Shirley Baskin Familian? KCET public television co-founder passes away at 101

KCET founder Shirley Baskin Familian recently passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the age of 101. Familian died at her home in Los Angeles' Wilshire corridor, surrounded by her children, according to her family. Shirley’s family stated:

“Shirley had an incredible thirst and joy for life and always promoted peace, understanding and generosity of spirit between everyone she knew, and she lived those values herself.”

Familian's cause of death is unknown. Her medical history has not been revealed, and it is possible that she died as a result of age-related complications.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the UCLA Neurosurgery Institute and the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center.

Shirley Baskin Familian served on the KCET’s board for 60 years

Shirley Baskin Familian and her family moved to Seattle on November 21, 1920. They later relocated to Tacoma, Washington, to attend Annie Wright Seminary. Shirley went on to study art and design at the University of Washington, where she was president of the Associated Women Students.

Shirley Baskin Familian speaks with the children attending Baskin-Robbins 70th birthday celebration (Image via Rachel Murray/Getty Images)

Shirley was in college when she met her first husband Burton Baskin. Burton then served in the Navy for four years during WWII before marrying Shirley and moving to Southern California.

Burton and Shirley's brother Irv formed a partnership and founded the ice cream chain Baskin Robbins, with the first store opening in Glendale, California, and later expanding to other cities. Shirley also helped the duo in developing the ice cream brand and wrote the Free Birthday Ice Cream Cone cards, which were popular in the United States for a long time.

Burton Baskin died of a heart attack in 1967, at the age of 54. Shirley later married Aaron Goldfarb, who died not long after. This was followed by her marriage to businessman Isadore Familian, who died in 2002, at the age of 60.

Shirley is also known for her involvement with KCET since 1964, where she oversaw shows such as Cosmos: A Personal Voyage, The Cousteau Odyssey, and American Family.

Shirley Baskin Familian was also honored in 2011 at The KCET Women's Council's annual fundraiser, Star Luncheon. Shirley was also an artist who used stamps to create collages, pictures, and various versions of everyday objects such as stools or mannequins. Her work has also been shown at the Los Angeles Craft & Folk Art Museum, the Indianapolis Children's Museum, and the National Museum of Women in the Arts.

Shirley is survived by her children Edie Baskin Bronson, Richard Baskin, and Richard Skip Bronson, grandchildren Anabella and David, Scott and Jon, and great-granddaughter Goldie Bronson.

