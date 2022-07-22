Who was Shonka Dukureh? Tributes pour in as Elvis star passes away at 44

Actress Shonka Dukureh recently passed away on July 21 at the age of 44. She gained recognition for her performance in the recently released biographical musical film, Elvis.

Dukureh was discovered dead in the bedroom of her apartment. One of her children found her unresponsive and her neighbor immediately called 911. For now, no foul play is suspected, although autopsy results are awaited to determine the exact cause of death.

Mayor John Cooper stated that Dukureh graduated from Fisk and called Nashville her home for several years. He added that her powerful voice and artistry will continue to live through her music.

Everything known about Shonka Dukureh

Shonka Dukureh reportedly finished her graduation in theater from Fisk University in Nashville. She then acquired a master’s degree from Trevecca Nazarene University in education.

Shonka Dukureh appeared in only one film, Elvis (Image via iamshonkadukureh/Instagram)

Dukureh’s appearance as R&B singer and songwriter Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton is her only acting role to date. It proved to be a golden opportunity for her as she got a chance to work with director Baz Luhrmann alongside actors like Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, and Olivia DeJonge. Speaking about her character in the film, she said:

“I was very aware and wanting to really be intentional about making sure I was paying respect, respecting her, respecting her legacy, respecting her spirit, respecting everything about what she brought to music and understanding that I’m able to do it because she’s done it and laid that foundation.”

She was also a gospel singer and was reportedly working on an album. The album was inspired by her role in Elvis, calling it a tribute to the blues music genre and a celebration of the artists who had contributed to the rock’n roll music revolution.

Dukureh was a mother of two children. Although very little information is available on them, she once revealed on Instagram that one of her sons loves music and also shared a video of herself with a masked young boy.

The caption reads:

“My first born thoroughly enjoys frequenting guitar center to explore all the happening instruments and gear. He happened upon a very cool turntable set up and let me vibe witem a sec. Grateful to Be His Mom.”

She made an appearance with Doja Cat on stage at Coachella earlier this year. The duo collaborated on the song Vegas from the soundtrack of Elvis.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although Shonka Dukureh appeared in only one film, her voice and acting performance was praised by everyone. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise:

Detailed information on her date of birth, career, educational background, and personal life is yet to be revealed.

