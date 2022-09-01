Who is Sir Lenny Henry? Meet the actor who plays Sadoc Burrows in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Sir Lenny Henry will portray a Harfoot elder, Sadoc Burrows, in Amazon Studios' upcoming fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series is a spin-off of The Lord of the Rings film and The Hobbit trilogies, based on J.R.R. Tolkien's books. The Rings of Power is a prequel to the film franchises, taking place a thousand years before The Hobbit's events.

Sir Lenny Henry in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (Image via IMDb)

Sadoc Burrows is a Harfoot or a certain type of hobbit in Tolkien's universe. They are the most populated group of hobbits but are also the smallest in stature. They also have a brown skin complexion as compared to Fallohides and Stoors.

In the trailer, the Harfoot community can also be seen whistling. They live in holes called smials and maintain their connections with Dwarves.

The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

Read on to learn more about the actor who plays Sadoc Burrows in the upcoming series.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's Sir Lenny Henry is iconic in the world of comedy

Sir Lenny Henry will essay the character of the Harfoot elder, Sadoc Burrows, in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Henry was a successful standup comedian during the 1970s and 1980s, which led him to star in The Lenny Henry Show in 1984.

Henry's parents had immigrated to Britain from Jamaica, after which he was born. Henry started his comedy career in 1975 and appeared on the talent show New Faces. Lenny went on to appear in The Fosters, Britain's first-ever comedy series with a predominantly Black cast.

In 1985, Henry cofounded the British Comic Relief charity organization. Although Lenny has participated in comedy shows, his stint in films came later. He first appeared in the 1987 film Coast to Coast. He also lent his voice to the Shrunken head in the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Lenny will now appear in the slated expansion of Tolkien's universe. Although Harfoots are characters created by Tolkien, the character of Sadoc Burrows was created for the series, according to a fan website.

Henry spoke to the Press Association news agency about his acting career and the role,

"So that was my goal, to be in things, where I could be in a good thing with other people that were good. To me, the change happened in the last 10 to 15 years, and I was always aiming at something like this."

More information about The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is one of the most expensive television shows ever produced. It is set in the Second Age of Middle-Earth. The eight-episode series will premiere on Thursday, September 1, 2022, and will conclude with the season finale on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The series takes place a thousand years before the events of the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films' trilogies. The LOTR book series was adapted into a trilogy by Peter Jackson. The third film in the trilogy, The Return of the King, won 11 Oscars, including Best Picture in 2003.

The upcoming series will feature an ensemble cast comprising Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Charles Edwards.

Other actors include Trystan Gravelle, Sophia Nomvete, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Viewers can catch The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 1 at 6 P.M. PT/9 P.M. ET.

