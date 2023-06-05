Who is Sister Wilhelmina? Identity revealed as intact body of exhumed nun continues to take netizens by shock

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster's body was exhumed in April 2023, and her body was found intact without any sign of decomposition. Notably, she died at the age of 95 in 2019. The news of the same has left people in shock, and a number of visitors are also coming to see and touch the body of Sister Wilhelmina.

In an exclusive TV interview, the nuns said that they were removing the body of Sister Lancaster to place it somewhere else so that they could make way for a construction project. However, what came to their attention was that they found the completely intact body of Sister Wilhelmina with no sign of decay.

The nuns said that they were expecting to find bones because she had just been buried in a wooden coffin. However, what they saw was "a perfectly preserved religious habit."

The monastery also released a statement in which they said,

"Sister Wilhelmina's body will be placed in a glass shrine in their church."

Sister Wilhelmina made the decision to become a nun at the age of 13

Sister Lancaster was born in St. Louis to Mary Elizabeth Lancaster on April 13, 1924. She made the decision to become a nurse at the age of 13. Moreover, in her autobiography, it was mentioned that when she was nine, she experienced a vision, and she mentioned,

"Our Lord asked me if I would be his. He seemed to be such a handsome and wonderful Man, I agreed immediately. Then He told me to meet Him every Sunday at Holy Communion. I said nothing about this conversation to anyone, believing that everyone that went to Holy Communion heard Our Lord talk to them."

After she mentioned this experience to her family, her priest asked her if she would like to become a nun, and she immediately said yes to that. She said,

"I am a girl, 13 years old, and I would like to become a nun. I plan to come to your convent as soon as possible."

However, she learned that she would have to wait to finish high school to go through the process of becoming a nun. She died on May 29, 2019, after almost eight decades of serving as a nun.

Netizens call the discovery of Sister Wilhelmina's intact body with no sign of decomposition a miracle

As social media users came across this piece of news, some said that it is shocking news. Many Catholics started hailing Sister Lancaster as a form of god and saying that they are lucky to know about this.

The NYT reported that around 10,000 to 15,000 worshippers visited the chapel of the Benedictines of Mary, Queen of Apostles, in Gower to see the body of Sister Lancaster.

