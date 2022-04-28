Who snitched on ASAP Rocky? Cops find multiple guns at Rapper's LA home a week after his arrest

ASAP Rocky was arrested a week ago, and recently, the cops found multiple guns at his residence, according to TMZ. However, it is unknown if it includes the gun the rapper used to shoot a man during an argument in Hollywood.

According to law enforcement sources, they will conduct ballistic tests on the guns to find out if Rocky is the culprit. They will also do a background check to determine where the guns came from, who purchased them, or if someone stole them.

ASAP Rocky was allegedly snitched on by ASAP Relli

Following the release of ASAP Rocky on bail, ASAP Bari accused ASAP Relli of being the cause of Rocky's arrest as he was reportedly the victim of the crime. ASAP Bari posted a picture of Relli on his Instagram story and wrote,

"This rat a** n***a Told on rocky F****ng rat."

Juan Hustle @JuanHustle The rapist ASAP Bari called ASAP Relli a a snitch. It’s time for Rocky to part ways with them The rapist ASAP Bari called ASAP Relli a a snitch. It’s time for Rocky to part ways with them 😂

Rolling Stone reported that an unknown victim went to the cops after being reportedly shot by Rocky. The individual said that Rocky took out his handgun and shot him in hand. He suffered a minor injury.

ASAP Rocky arrested at Los Angeles International Airport

Also known as Rakim Athelaston Mayers, he was arrested at the Los Angeles International Airport earlier this month due to a shooting incident in November 2021.

Rocky was arrested on April 20 at the Los Angeles International Airport (Image via Robert Kamau/Getty Images)

Mayers came on a private plane from Barbados after enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend, Rihanna. When Rocky was arrested, the pair were together, and a search warrant was issued at Rocky's house in Los Angeles.

Mayers' attorney, Alan Jackson, confirmed that he was arrested and put in prison with a bail set at $550,000. Rocky was released less than three hours after posting bond, and a court date was scheduled for August 17.

The shooting incident happened in November 2021 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenue. Rocky walked towards the victim with a handgun and shot him three to four times. Cops confirmed that the incident happened during an argument between two acquaintances.

