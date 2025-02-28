Who is Sophia Egbueje? Allegations against Burna Boy and King Manny explored in wake of bombshell leaked voice note

Nigerian influencer Sophia Egbueje allegedly exposed Burna Boy in a leaked 40-minute audio call. She claimed he promised her a Lamborghini after spending time together but never followed through. Egbueje was also heard talking about how the musician was seen spending time with Chloe Bailey later on.

The source of the leaked audio remains unknown. In the same, the social media personality claimed that she decided to meet Burna Boy after her friend Ama Reginald and the singer’s friend King Manny persuaded her to do so.

In the phone call, the influencer claimed that she decided to meet him because the musician had a history of spending copious amounts of money on the women he spent time with.

In the recording, Sophia Egbueje was heard saying:

“She is like, ‘Babe, you should take him seriously. You know it’s him that bought Stefflon Don Cullinan. He actually spends money on girls. Just try and take him seriously.’”

As per the ‘creebhills’ Instagram account, Sophia Egbueje is a 28-year-old social media personality and businesswoman. She grew up in the Festac area of Lagos State with four other siblings. She had amassed nearly 140,000 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article.

Sophia Egbueje explains how Burna Boy did not buy her the promised Lamborghini in audio call

In the leaked audio going viral, the influencer, who is from Umuoji, Anambra State’s Idemili North Local Government Area, claimed that Burna Boy “sold a lot of dreams” to her, so she assumed that the singer, whose real name is Damini Ogulu, could be “one of” her “guys.” She explained to her friend:

“We get money from him. He should do his own things. May I have my own relationship.”

After the two finished spending time together, Sophia Egbueje claimed to have confronted the 33-year-old singer about the promised Lamborghini. He allegedly told her that he would get the money for the car she wanted by a certain date. However, he failed to do so.

She then stated that she blocked the musician and ended up paying for her car on her own.

On Instagram (@sophiaegbueje), Sophia Egbueje shares lifestyle and fashion content, including travel photos.

In the voice recording, she also alleged that she ended up buying a fancy watch by herself while she was still going out with Burna Boy, and she later noticed that he had allegedly gifted the same watch to Chloe Bailey. Egbueje said:

“I bought my watch and knew the person that bought my watch. I don’t know if she went to tell Manny because I’m wondering why Burna bought Chloe a watch when I bought my watch”

She also told the unidentified person on call that despite Ama Reginald convincing her to pursue Burna Boy, Ama ended up partying with him and Chloe Bailey instead. Egbueje also alleged that she has since blocked Reginald on social media.

Expand Tweet

Although Burna Boy had not directly addressed the allegations at the time of writing this article, Sabi Radio said on X that the president of Ashewo, Judas, said on social media that Sophia Egbueje leaked the audio call herself and that she should have collected money from Burna Boy prior to spending time with him. Judas also stated that she leaked the voice call herself because she was hurt by the incident.

The story is still developing with Egbueje not having addressed Judas’ claims at the time of writing this article.

