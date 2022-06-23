Who was Steve Fickinger? Dear Evan Hansen Broadway producer dies aged 62

Steve Fickinger recently passed away on June 17 at the age of 62. He was mostly known as the producer of the hit musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

The news of his demise was announced by his niece Jessica Roy. However, his cause of death remains unknown, and his funeral will take place in Chicago, alongside a memorial in Los Angeles.

Jake Lindsay @JakeLindsay2001 So Steve Fickinger has passed away, without this wonderful, smiling legend of a man, we wouldn’t have been given such great movies as Tarzan, Mulan and Lilo and Stitch



We wouldn’t have been given the Tony award winning Broadway Production of Disney’s Newsies



Jessica "on parental leave" Roy @jessica_roy Absolutely devastated to share that my beloved uncle, Steve Fickinger, passed away last week. He was a bright, vibrant light who contributed so much to the entertainment world. We will miss him so, so much. deadline.com/2022/06/steve-… Absolutely devastated to share that my beloved uncle, Steve Fickinger, passed away last week. He was a bright, vibrant light who contributed so much to the entertainment world. We will miss him so, so much. deadline.com/2022/06/steve-…

Everything known about Steve Fickinger

Born in 1960, Steve Fickinger did his schooling at New Trier High School. During his time there, he appeared in Brown's Chicken Commercials.

He initially worked as a theater actor and then joined Disney as a temp mail-room worker. He later became the director of creative development for Walt Disney Feature Animation and handled the production of Disney's most famous animated films like Mulan, Tarzan, Lilo and Stitch, and more.

Steve Fickinger attends Preview Of Rock of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room (Image via Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

He joined Disney's Theatrical Group as a V.P. of creative development and was in charge of several Broadway productions like The Lion King, Aida, Newsies, and Aladdin.

In 2013, Steve quit Disney and launched his own theater production banner called FickStern Productions. The company's first project was a musical by Steven Levenson and music writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, which was titled Dear Evan Hansen.

The musical focused on a high school senior, Evan Hansen, who had social anxiety and invented a role for himself during a tragedy. It first opened on Broadway in December 2016 at the Music Box Theatre, and its world premiere was held at Washington D.C.'s Arena Stage.

Dear Evan Hansen has received positive reviews from critics and nine nominations for the 71st Tony Awards. The musical was later adapted into a film, but it failed at the box office and received negative reviews.

Fickinger was the executive producer for the Rock of Ages revival in 2020. He also locked in a deal with Warner Bros. Studios before his death and finished up a project for them with director Jon Chu, actress Rashida Jones, and writers Rodney Rothman and Alex Timbers.

He had one more musical in development titled Live at the Crescendo Club: An Evening with Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, and Pearl Bailey. He was also a supporter of many nonprofit organizations and charities.

While paying tribute, his niece Jessica also revealed that he had recently been featured in the Style section of the New York Times.

She also stated that he used to throw parties at his house in Hollywood Hills.

Fickinger is survived by his siblings – Joan, Jan, Michael, and Emily. Further details on his personal life are yet to be revealed.

