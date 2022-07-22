Who is Steve Hash? All about Ally Hilfiger's husband as TV star proclaims love for better half after partying with Tristan Thompson

American film producer and author Ally Hilfiger was seen partying with NBA star Tristan Thompson in St. Tropez, France.

On July 21, the 37-year-old star took to her Instagram story and shared a picture with Thompson where they were standing beside each other on a yacht. On the photo, as a caption, she joked about the height difference between the two as Thompson is 6'9.

Screenshot via Ally Hilfier's story

Later, Ally Hilfiger also shared a monochrome picture with her husband on her Instagram story where the duo can be seen kissing. She wrote, "very much in love with my talented husband" and tagged him in the picture.

Screenshot via Ally Hilfiger's Instagram story.

Tommy Hilger's daughter, Ally Hilfiger, and Steve Hash tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to a two-year-old daughter.

All you need to know about Ally Hilfiger's husband, Steve Hash

According to the Chase Contemporary website, Steve Hash is a sculpturist. He was born in 1982 and is a native of De Soto National Forest, Mississippi. Hash's upbringing in a remote Christian community played a key role in his art's connection with his patrons.

Hash served as the creative director of Warner Music Group until 2018, when he got the opportunity to conduct his first solo show at HILDE Gallery in Los Angeles. The show received a "Critic's Pick" review from international magazine, Artforum.

Since then, he has had exhibitions at Marfa Invitational, LA Louvre, the Institute of Contemporary Art Los Angeles, ArtMiami, and Bombay Beach Biennale. His work received appreciation, and even a "Director’s Choice" for his Mother / and Child / sculptures.

Additionally, Hash, who looks up to Andy Warhol, is color blind and works monochromatically. His work, along with Warhol's work, was published in Forbes Magazine's May 2019 edition, and even in Architectural Digest's January 2020 issue.

In his personal life, Ally and Steve were together for six years before they tied the knot in 2017, per Town and Country Magazine. They confirmed the news of their engagement to People Magazine in 2016, adding that Hash had designed the ring himself for his better half.

The couple had a small, intimate wedding ceremony in Mustique, Grenadines. During the wedding, Ally wore a white silk dress that she and her designer father Tommy Hilfiger had designed.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson is ready to welcome his second child with reality star Khloe Kardashian. The former duo are already parents to 4-year-old, True Thompson.

