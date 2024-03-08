Who is Steve Nikoui? Name origin and Abbey Gate meaning explained as Joe Biden heckler goes viral during SOTU 

President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address was interrupted by Steve Nikoui on Thursday night. The latter was escorted out of the House chambers after screaming “Abbey Gate.” He yelled to criticize the administration’s controversial withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Steve Nikoui, the father of Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui, was invited as a guest of Rep. Brian Mast. During the Potus’ speech, he shouted “Abbey Gate” and “United State Marines,” in reference to a bombing in Afghanistan’s capital, right after Biden said, “America is safer today than when I took office.”

Steve Nikoui was then escorted out of the House by Capitol police. He was also placed in handcuffs. According to Axios, he has been charged with the local misdemeanor of “crowding, obstructing or incommoding.” He can now face a fine of up to $500 and 90 days in prison.

Following the deaths of his son Kareem Nikoui and twelve other US service members in the 2021 suicide bombing at Abbey Gate, which also claimed the lives of over 150 Afghan civilians, Steve Nikoui resorted to disrupting the event. The terrorist group known as the Islamic State continued by claiming accountability for the incident.

Rep. Brian Mast takes to social media to address Steve Nikoui’s House disruption

Following Steve’s arrest, the Republican representative of Florida, Brian Mast, took to X to seemingly extend support to the former by saying:

“For the last three SOTU speeches, Joe Biden REFUSED to say the names of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed by his disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal. I couldn’t support this effort more. Say their name! #SOTU2024.”

Several other netizens took to the internet to share their support for Steve and condemn Joe Biden’s actions. A few tweets read:

“Biden turned his back on him”: Steve Nikoui addresses his son’s death

In 2021, Steve Nikoui gave an interview with news outlet The Daily Beast where he shared the moment he received the news of his son’s passing. Speaking about his disappointment in the Biden administration, he said that he wanted to “respect the office” but did not have much love for the POTUS. The reported Trump supporter added:

“I really believed this guy [Joe Biden] didn’t want to send people into harm’s way. They sent my son over there as a paper pusher and then had the Taliban outside providing security. I blame my own military leaders… Biden turned his back on him [Kareem Nikoui]. That’s it.”

Steve revealed that when he learned about the bombing in Kabul airport, he was unaware of whether his son was alive or dead. He shared in the interview that he was “glued to the TV” waiting for updates about the attack.

Steve went on to say that military officers came to his residence to share the shocking news. He went on to add that his son “always wanted to be a marine” and was initially stationed at Camp Pendleton before having to serve in Afghanistan.