Who is Stormi Bree? Age, Net Worth, and more explored as model is spotted with Joe Jonas 

Joe Jonas, part of the band Jonas Brothers, has, in recent months, been known to be dating popular model and actress Stormi Bree, whose real name is Stormi Henley. Joe Jonas is currently in the process of getting a divorce from former partner and Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner.

The two started dating way back in 2016 and got engaged the following year. They married in May 2019 after much fanfare about their relationship. However, the relationship came to an end after Joe Jonas filed for divorce recently in October 2023. After the case was filed in Miami, Florida, Sophie Turner responded with her own lawsuit, citing the ‘wrongful detention’ of their two daughters whom Joe Jonas allegedly did not let travel with their mother to England.

Regardless, Jonas and Stormi Bree’s relationship also seems to be going from strength to strength despite the limited amount of time they have been together. Here, we look at everything that is known about the stunning model.

Stormi Bree is currently 33 years old and has an overall net worth of $1 million.

Who is Joe Jonas’ new girlfriend Stormi Bree?

Stormi Bree is a popular American model and Instagram influencer who has a total of 1 million followers on the social media platform. Born on December 6, 1990, the 33-year-old has an overall net worth of $1 million and is also an avid singer.

However, Bree initially found success in the world of modeling. She was Miss Tennessee Teen USA 2009 and Miss Teen USA 2009 and had a soulful singing voice right from childhood. She appears to be particularly fond of traveling, as her Instagram account suggests.

Stormi Bree has been to a plethora of countries due to her work as a model, and has found success as an actor as well. Currently, Bree’s acting credits include roles in projects such as Hot Water and 2307: Winter's Dream.

What’s more, Bree once revealed that she wanted to participate in and win American Idol, but she got eliminated during the audition rounds when she made an attempt in 2011. Furthermore, she also has her own jewelry and fashion store which she operates via Etsy.

Hence, Stormi Bree, just like Joe Jonas, is incredibly talented, the evidence of which she has produced in fields such as acting, modeling, and entrepreneurship. That has helped her amass a massive $1 million net worth. Of course, her popularity has only grown in recent weeks, which is set to continue as her relationship with Joe Jonas progresses further.

Bree is not the only celebrity in her family. Her father, Kip Henley was a golf pro which also led to her being interested in the sport as a child.

Hence, overall, Bree appears to be very popular and a woman of many talents. Her relationship with Joe Jonas seems to be growing with each passing day which is bound to result in further popularity in the future.