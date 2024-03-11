Who is Suzi Ronson? All about David Bowie's hairdresser who made claims against late music icon

Suzi Ronson is a former hairdresser, stylist, songwriter, and author. She gained recognition as David Bowie's stylist and the person who created his iconic Ziggy Stardust hairstyle. Other than Bowie, she has also worked for Lou Reed, Iggy Pop, and John Mellencamp.

As per the Daily Mail, Suzi Ronson first started working for David after his mother became one of her frequent clients at a local salon. Her new book, Me and Mr Jones: My Life with David Bowie and the Spiders from Mars, reveals shocking details about David Bowie's life.

What does Suzi Ronson say about David Bowie?

Suzi Ronson, in her book, reveals details about David Bowie's life from when she was traveling as the late singer-stylist. She met Bowie and his wife, Angie Barnett, in 1971 in Kent, England, and claimed that the pair practiced an open marriage, as per the NY Post.

She quoted Barnett's words about her marriage and said;

"Darling, life is too boring to be with just one person. It's no secret, it's just the way we are. We're both liberated, both happy and free to do whatever we like."

As per a Daily Mail article published on March 9, Suzi also claimed that David made a move on her.

"As he holds my eyes the distance between us closes and suddenly he's kissing me."

She said that she felt "ashamed" for sleeping with a married man; however, Bowie assured her of him and his wife having an arrangement.

"Shame washes over me. How can I face Angie?"

In her book, she also claimed that the singer was bisexual and seduced a male fan in a limo after meeting him at one of the gigs.

"One evening, David spotted an adorable looking boy with an angelic face and long curly hair who couldn't take his eyes off him...'I want to meet him after the show. Get him in the car for me, Suzi."

She added that David "threw" himself at the boy and plunged his tongue down the boy's throat.

Suzi Ronson got married to David's guitarist, Mick Ronson. As per the Huffington Post, she was born right after World War II and lived with her parents in Bromley, Kent.

Her father was a long-distance driver, delivering meat, and her mother was an assistant at a dress shop in Beckenham. After turning 15, she left school and enrolled in the Evelyn Paget College of Hair and Beauty in Bromley and was transferred to the flagship salon, Evelyn Paget's, in Beckenham.

Suzi Ronson is credited with styling David Bowie's iconic red spiky hairstyle, which appeared on the cover of his 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.