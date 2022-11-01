Who was Takeoff dating? Girlfriend list explored as Migos rapper dies aged 28

Takeoff, also known as Kirshnik Khari Ball, was gunned down on November 1, 2022, at the bowling alley, 810 Billiards & Bowling, in Houston, Texas.

According to TMZ's report, Ball was playing dice with Quavo when an argument broke out, killing the artist. Officers arrived at the crime scene around 2:30 a.m., per the same reports.

According to Houston Police, Ball was pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were injured and hospitalized.

Based on the most recent updates on the incident, a video of Quavo on the phone with a 911 operator asking, "What does she need to do?" has gone viral. The woman on the phone introduces herself as a nurse and offers to help Ball.

TMZ also acquired an audio clip where dispatchers can be heard discussing the incident and stating that five shots were fired.

Takeoff’s personal life and relationship history explored

Ball was never seen with a girl during his successful career, implying that he was not dating anyone prior to his death. He rose to prominence, however, after reports surfaced in 2017 that he was dating Katy Perry.

Ball first appeared with the singer at a party in 2017. The rumors spread after Migos and Perry collaborated on Perry's single Bon Appetit and performed together on Saturday Night Live. However, neither Ball nor Perry confirmed the news, with Ball declaring that he was officially single on his Instagram page at the time.

He then had posted a picture with the caption, “Loner.” However, he later deleted the post.

Another rumor in 2018 claimed that Ball was dating rapper Dreamdoll. However, the rumor died away after the parties involved remained silent.

Ball's name was also linked to Rubi Rose, Heather Rose, and Lakeya Darshay. However, there has been no evidence to back up these reports, and they are all currently just rumors.

Everything known about Takeoff

Takeoff grew up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, and began his career with Migos with Quavo and Offset. The group began rapping in 2008, and their first project was a mixtape called Juug Season, which was released in 2011.

Migos then released another mixtape, No Label, in June 2012. The group gained recognition for their song Versace and released their first album, Yung Rich Nation, in July 2015. They became popular for another song, Bad and Boujee, featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

Migos then released two more albums, Culture and Culture II, which charted at the top of the Billboard 200. Ball followed up with The Last Rocket in November 2018, and Culture III in June 2021.

In the meantime, there was speculation last month that Takeoff had split up after Quavo's ex-girlfriend Saweetie allegedly slept with Offset. Quavo and Takeoff released a collaborative album, Only Built for Infinity Links, the same month, putting the rumors to rest.

