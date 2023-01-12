Who is Tatjana Patitz? Tributes pour in as Vogue model dies at the age of 56

German supermodel Tatjana Patitz, known for her iconic photos on the cover of Vogue, died at the age of 56 after battling metastatic breast cancer. Vogue confirmed the news on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

The supermodel rose to fame in the 80s and 90s and boasted a four-decade-long career. She has appeared in campaigns for big fashion brands like Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Versace.

Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of Conde Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, wrote a heartfelt message:

"Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti. She was far less visible than her peers - more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable - and that had its own appeal."

According to Reuters, the model recently appeared in the Etro show at Milan Fashion Week in February 2019.

"Most effortlessly proficient supermodel" – Netizens pay tribute to supermodel Tatjana Patitz

As news of Tatjana Patitz's passing spread, internet users expressed their grief and shared their condolences to the supermodel's family. They called her a unique character and a role model for people. Some remarked that she was an otherworldly beauty.

One user, @jacobjakemo, remembered his teenage years, stating:

"Sad to hear about Tatjana Patitz. Pretty sure teenage me had a picture of her on my bedroom wall."

Here are some comments seen on Twitter expressing their tributes to the supermodel:

Who was Tatjana Patitz?

Tatjana Patitz was born in Hamburg, Germany, to an Estonian mother and a German father in 1966. At the age of 17, she moved to Sweden after she entered a modeling contest where she came third. However, it would be years before she would come into the limelight.

She has worked with some of the most prolific photographers of the time, including minimalist Peter Lindbergh, for over 30 years. In his book, 10 Women, Lindbergh wrote that Patitz always stayed true to herself:

“She's very soft, but at the same time she's very strong and knows how to stand up for what she thinks, and it's always very enriching to be with her. It's impossible not to admire her and over the years not to be just a little bit in love with her.”

Tatjana Patitz also appeared in the Freedom! music video:

Patitz was featured in music videos for George Michael's Freedom! and Duran Duran. She also made the front cover of British Vogue alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Christy Turlington in 1990. The photoshoot was considered a landmark, and the models were dubbed the “original five supermodels.”

Tatjana Patitz is survived by her 19-year-old son, Jonah Patitz.

