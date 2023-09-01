Who is Tatyana Remley? ‘Valitar’ horse show producer arrested over conspiring to kill her husband

Tatyana Remley, a 42-year-old woman who gained notoriety for producing a disastrous multi-million dollar horse show, Valitar, in 2013, was arrested last month, in a murder-for-hire plot concerning her husband.

Tatyana Remley and her husband, Mark Remley, first made headlines over a decade ago after their $10 million series of horse shows titled Valitar were canceled after four shows.

The couple’s relationship appeared to have been soured in the ensuing years as the suspect filed for divorce from her 57-year-old husband on July 11. Tatyana was arrested earlier in August in a sting operation after her husband discovered a ploy to have him killed and notified law enforcement officials.

According to the arrest complaint, Tatyana Remley’s husband reportedly discovered his estranged wife had offered a mutual friend $2 million to kill him and went to the police after the same friend alerted him about the plot.

Fox News reported Tatyana Remley faces felony charges of solicitation of murder and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit over conspiring to kill her husband in July. Prosecutors also charged Tatyana with a misdemeanor count of carrying a loaded gun in public.

Per court records, she has been held without bail at the Las Colinas Detention Facility since August 2, 2023.

What we know about Tatyana Remley and her husband Mark Remley

Per the New York Post, prior to the incident, Tatyana Remley and her husband Mark, who tied the knot in 2011, were involved in a volatile marriage where they had filed for divorce multiple times over the decade.

Per the recent divorce filing, Mark allegedly once held a gun to his wife's head and threatened her with a knife while chasing her around a property in another instance. The divorce filing also stated that the suspect was assaulted by a friend in the presence of her husband. Mark Remley has denied the allegations.

The couple were also part of multiple failed ventures, including the horse show in 2013 and a luxury Solana Beach cycling studio that shut its doors in 2016.

Despite the many troubles plaguing their marriage, the suspect’s Facebook account showed that the couple lived a lavish lifestyle in California.

Tatyana Remley was unhappy with her spousal support

While the motive of Tatyana Remley's alleged murder-for-hire plot is unknown, the divorce filing stated that the suspect was aggrieved over the spousal support she was provided each month.

According to the document, Tatyana, who was paid $12,000 a month, said that it was insufficient to sustain the lifestyle she had become accustomed to over the years. A petition seeking spousal support read:

“Wife is experiencing extreme financial strain. She is unable to maintain her realistic monthly expenses of just $12,000, much less [than] what she was accustomed to at $50,000. She has no income and does not have the same access to funds and assets that Respondent does.”

However, per her Facebook account, it appeared she was having trouble with settling the spousal support dispute as her recent posts alluded to a disobliging spouse. One of her posts on June 22 stated, “Forgive your enemy, but remember the b**tards name.”

Per the New York Post, Tatyana will remain behind bars until her next hearing in October.