Who did Taurean Blacque play on Hill Street Blues? Tributes pour in as Emmy-nominated actor dies aged 82

Actor Taurean Blacque recently passed away at the age of 82 following a short illness. The news was announced by his family. Further details on his funeral are currently awaited.

Blacque was popular for his numerous appearances on stage and on television. However, it was his role as Detective Neal Washington in the series Hill Street Blues that got him recognition.

Judd Apatow 🇺🇦 @JuddApatow Taurean Blacque, Emmy-nominated Hill Street Blues actor, dies at 82 - Entertainment Weekly. RIP. He was incredible on Hill Street Blues. One of my all time favorites. apple.news/Ar3we5u5USkyx0… Taurean Blacque, Emmy-nominated Hill Street Blues actor, dies at 82 - Entertainment Weekly. RIP. He was incredible on Hill Street Blues. One of my all time favorites. apple.news/Ar3we5u5USkyx0…

Taurean Blacque’s character in Hill Street Blues

Taurean Blacque played the role of Detective Neal Washington in the NBC police procedural series, Hill Street Blues. He joined the show in 1981 and was nominated at the Emmy Awards that year in the category of Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series.

Taurean’s character was a respected and no-nonsense cop who always had a toothpick and cap. Along with his partner, Detective J.D. LaRue, his police work, sometimes violated the policies. Although LaRue’s antics sometimes irritated Washington, the two were loyal to each other.

Hill Street Blues aired from January 1981 to May 1987 and focused on the lives of the cops at a small police station on Hill Street. The show received positive reviews from critics and audiences and won 26 Emmy Awards.

Everything known about Taurean Blacque

Born on May 10, 1940, Blacque first worked at New York City’s New Federal Theater. He then made guest appearances in sitcoms like What’s Happening!!, The Bob Newhart Show, Good Times and Taxi, among others.

After auditioning for roles in other TV shows, he was cast in the Hill Street Blues. Following the conclusion of the show, he continued to appear in theater and won an NAACP Image Award for his role in Amen Corner in 1985.

Bruce Weitz and Taurean Blacque in Hill Street Blues (Image via Robert Isenberg/Getty Images)

He became popular for his stage performances, including the musical, Don’t Get God Started. Taurean then shifted to Atlanta, Georgia to provide a better home for his children and frequently appeared on stage and on television. The actor was famous for his performances in Yolanda King in 1987 and Ceremonies in Dark Old Men in 1988.

Blacque played a police officer in the pilot episode of the CBS series, Off-Duty. He voiced the character of Roscoe in Disney’s animated film, Oliver & Company. He also played the role of Henry Marshall on the NBC soap opera, Generations, in 1989. Additionally, the same year, he appeared in the science fiction film DeepStar Six.

Although Blacque hadn't adopted any children, he was approached by the County of Los Angeles Adoption Services office to be there spokesperson. The actor had later clarified that he couldn't adopt any child as he was single.

However, Blacque ended up adopting ten children and also had two biological sons.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Taurean Blacque was a familiar name in the entertainment industry for his flawless performances on screen. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about his death.

Mike Barnes @MikeBarnes4 #RIP Taurean Blacque; one-fifth of an incredible Emmy nominee sweep in 1982, he was excellent as Det. Neal Washington and got to say “Previously on Hill Street Blues” over clips of the previous week’s show. "They liked my melodic voice,” he said. bit.ly/3BaJmak #RIP Taurean Blacque; one-fifth of an incredible Emmy nominee sweep in 1982, he was excellent as Det. Neal Washington and got to say “Previously on Hill Street Blues” over clips of the previous week’s show. "They liked my melodic voice,” he said. bit.ly/3BaJmak https://t.co/g25NhEvh28

Tammi @TLaTela

Taurean Blacque, Det. Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 82 Ah man, RIP.Taurean Blacque, Det. Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 82 hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tau… via @thr Ah man, RIP.Taurean Blacque, Det. Neal Washington on ‘Hill Street Blues,’ Dies at 82 hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tau… via @thr

Nearly everyone who paid tributes to the actor remembered him for his role as Detective Neal Washington, which just showed the impact he had on the audience.

Samppa K @samppak RIP Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Bluesin etsivä Washington RIP Taurean Blacque, Hill Street Bluesin etsivä Washington https://t.co/bhxlIANNF3

Blacque’s survivors include 12 children, 18 grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

