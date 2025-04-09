Who did Thuy Trang play in Power Rangers? Actress was reportedly fired after demanding fair wage

A Power Rangers stuntman recently recalled how actress Thuy Trang, who played yellow ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was let go for allegedly demanding things from network executives.

This happened during the third installment of Investigation Discovery's brand-new documentary series Hollywood Demons, Dark Side of the Power Rangers. Jeff Pruitt, the stuntman, stated in the April 8 episode that Trang, along with her co-stars Austin St. John and Walter Emanuel Jones, pushed for fair compensation during the first season run of the show in 1993.

As per Entertainment Weekly’s April 9 report, Pruitt added that Trang reportedly stood on stage at a presentation for the series' network affiliates when the actors' contracts were up for renewal and:

“Thuy went up to the microphone and started reading this speech. How rotten Fox was for not paying them more money, and how they all deserved more money... the station owners were just looking like, 'What is this”?”

However, in the midst of Season 2, all three actors were let go from the show owing to disagreements over contracts and payments. Unfortunately, Trang was only 27 years old when she died in a traffic accident in 2001. As the Yellow Ranger in the original series, Thuy Trang played the role of Trini Kwan, a fictional character from the Power Rangers franchise.

Trini Kwan appeared in The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for two years

Trini Kwan was The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' first Yellow Ranger. Trini first appears in the opening episode of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, where she performs a Kata.

Kwan is the daughter of a Taiwanese doctor and a Korean woman. Along with her close friends Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor, Billy Cranston, and Kimberly Hart, Trini is one of five teenagers selected by Zordon to be given immense strength derived from the spirits of the ancient animals when Rita Repulsa, the witch, escapes and starts causing havoc on Earth.

One day Trini Kwan was working out at Ernie's Juice Bar & Gym with her friends, when teleported to the Command Centre abruptly. There they met Zordon. However, they were trying to flee the Command Centre when they were attacked by Putties outside.

Despite Trini's best efforts, the Putties were too powerful. So, she decided instantly to become the yellow power ranger by activating her Power Coin. Trini's mild and compassionate attitude was suited to the idea of defending others from Repulsa.

Additionally, Trini had a tight bond with her fellow Rangers, especially Kimberly, with whom she shared a bond as the sole female member of the team, and Billy, with whom she shared a bond due to their scientific knowledge and gentle, passive dispositions.

They can change into the Power Rangers due to these abilities. Trini is picked because of her martial arts prowess, compassion, and quick wit. She also knows a lot about kung fu. Later on, she mastered the Praying Mantis Kung Fu technique. Trini was known for her powerful high kicks and lightning-fast maneuvers.

In season 2, the Power Rangers are equipped with the new Thunderzords to fight Zedd's creatures, which are far more formidable than Rita's creations, when the new enemy Lord Zedd arrives. Trini, Jason, and Zack are chosen to attend the World Peace Conference in Switzerland as delegates. Aisha is chosen by Zordon to be her successor.

However, Trini actress Thuy Trang was forced to leave the show after the season. Talking about the same, the show’s stuntman, Pruitt claimed that Trang, St. John, Jones, and their co-stars Jason David Frank, Amy Jo Johnson, and David Yost received almost none of that money even though they were the show's faces. He went on:

"One of the things Saban said was, 'Look, I'm giving them the chance to become stars.' But from the actors' point of view it was, 'Well, now the show has taken off and I'm still not making any money.”

Nevertheless, none of the actors or other cast members have verified the claims as of yet.

