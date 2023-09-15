Who was Tiago Eugenio? Portugese YouTuber dies aged 28 in wake of tragedy 

News that 28-year-old YouTube star and influencer, Tiago Eugenio, has died is starting to make the headlines. Eugenio had spent the last 80 days of his life in a coma. The tragic news of Tiago's demise was shared by his mother.

Tiago's mother released a statement on September 14, 2023, about the 28-year-old's death and wrote,

"One of the things I always asked God for was that I would never have to go through pain like this. I want to inform you that my love, my Tiago, left this morning. He fought for 80 days."

It was further mentioned in the statement,

"A great warrior, but God wanted it that way. I can only accept it with enormous pain, which destroys my heart. To you my beautiful love, mother just wants you to leave in peace. You will definitely have your grandmothers waiting for you, a part of me goes with you. I will love you forever. One day we will meet."

Tiago suffered severe injuries after he met with a car crash in June. The accident took place on the motorway in Algarve, Portugal. It was reported by Magg that in the brutal car crash, the influencer got trapped in the car and that firefighters had to come in to take him out from there. After this, he was being treated at Faro Hospital.

Tiago Eugenio was an influencer and a YouTube star, he enjoyed a massive fan following on social media

Tiago Eugenio was a Portugese influencer and used to share content on YouTube. He enjoyed a massive fan following on Instagram. Tiago had a total of 161k followers on Instagram and 8.65k subscribers on YouTube.

He used to share his content in the Portuguese language and garnered a lot of love for that. On his Instagram account, he used to share several pictures of him in which he served glam looks.

Tiago started his YouTube channel four years ago and primarily uploaded videos about his life and how he dealt with various things like negative comments.

Social media users were shocked to know about the demise of Tiago Eugenio

As internet users came across the news of Tiago Eugenio's demise, they were left shocked. Several people reacted to this and said that he passed away too soon. Others reacted by saying that it is heartbreaking to learn about his passing.

For those unaware, the influencer hailed from Portugal and he was born in São Brás de Alportel, a town in the Algarve region.