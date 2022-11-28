Who was Tiantian Kullander? Crypto founder passes away at 30

Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the cryptocurrency company Amber Group, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 30.

The news was announced by his company in an official statement on its website, which added that he died in his sleep on Wednesday, November 23.

"Tiantian (or 'TT,' as he was lovingly known) was instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success. He put his heart and soul into the company, in every stage of its growth. He led by example with his intellect, generosity, humility, diligence and creativity."

Tiantian Kullander co-founded the Amber Group in 2017 with a couple of financers from Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley. Before that, he served as a trader in the above-mentioned companies.

Tiantian Kullander bagged a spot in Forbes Magazine

Tiantian Kullander was listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2019, which features some of the most talented upcoming leaders and entrepreneurs after he co-founded the Amber Group. He was also listed in the Asia Finance and Venture Capital category.

Earlier in November, the crypto group reached a valuation of $3 billion after bagging a $200 million funding round.

It was also revealed that Amber Group was in the process of raising almost $100 million. In the lengthy statement, the company described him as “instrumental to the founding of Amber and a pillar of our success.”

"TT was a respected thought leader and widely recognized as a pioneer for the industry. His depth of knowledge, his willingness to collaborate and his desire to always help others benefited countless start-ups and individuals. His insights and creativity inspired many projects, people and communities."

The statement further stated that besides being the co-founder of Amber Group, Tiantian Kullander also served on the board of directors for the e-sports group Fnatic.

“We lost a great partner and a true friend in TT and words cannot express our sorrow at this time. TT’s legacy will live on and we will work even harder to make Amber the category-defining leader of our industry, as this was TT’s ambition and dream. TT was a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend. His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Tiantian Kullander is survived by his wife and a young child. His death shocked several people from the industry, including DeFiance Capital co-founder Arthur Cheong who paid tribute to him on Twitter, as per New York Post.

Tiantian Kullander’s death comes days after the finance world was shocked by the passing away of the cryptocurrency millionaire Nikolai Mushegian.

Mushegian died on October 29 after drowning on a Puerto Rico beach. Before his death, he tweeted that Mossad and the CIA were after him and were going to murder him.

