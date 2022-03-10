×
Who is Todd Morgan? All about Rosanna Arquette's husband as he files for divorce

Rosanna Arquette was married to investment banker Todd Morgan for eight years (Image via Getty Images/ John Sciulli)
Nikita Nikhil
ANALYST
Modified Mar 10, 2022 03:33 PM IST
American actress Rosanna Arquette's husband has filed for separation from the star after eight years of marriage. As per the media outlet The Blast, Todd Morgan submitted the paperwork to a Los Angeles County court for a divorce.

Rossanna and Todd got engaged in June 2011. At the time, a source told media outlet Radar that the actress was "taken aback" but "thrilled" when Morgan popped the question.

He and the Pulp Fiction actress married in August 2013 in a private family ceremony in Los Angeles. At the time, a spokesperson for the famous actress revealed that the duo secretly tied the knot in Malibu and were very happy.

Who is Todd Morgan and what did he say about Rosanna Arquette's court filing?

Rosanna Arquette's now estranged husband, Todd Morgan, is one of the founding members of Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC. Previously, he worked in Los Angeles' Goldman, Sachs & Co. as a Limited Partner. He established an investment advisory business for high-net-worth families and individuals.

Until 1991, Morgan served as the General Partner in New York and was responsible for its Private Client business. His career began as an investment banker in 1970. Publications like The Associated Press, Bloomberg Business Week, Forbes, The New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal have published his tips.

In his court filing, Morgan claimed that he and Rosanna Arquette had parted ways as of January 1, 2022, and requested the judge cancel any potential spousal support related to the prenuptial agreement they previously nodded yes to. His legal team said in the docs:

"The community property assets and debts of the community, if any, should be divided pursuant to the terms of the parties' prenuptial agreement."

Additionally, they stated that the attorneys' fees and costs are payable according to the terms.

In 2012 while talking to the Huffington Post, Rosanna Arquette opened up about the difficulty in striking a work and personal life balance.

“I think, for me, it’s been quite a challenge to have both. I was in a relationship for a few years and didn’t work for a few years, and now I’m starting to go back to work and I am in a relationship. It’s always about accepting the other person — who they are and what they do. I love to work and I love my partnership, but I really do need both. If I’m only focusing on one, then I’m not a whole person."
This will be Arquette's fourth divorce. She has previously married and split up with Tony Greco, James Newton Howard, and John Sidel.

