Who was Tommy Lee married to? All about his ex wives amid Heather Locklear revelation

Tommy Lee's wife Brittany Furlan has revealed she has shared a close relationship with Lee's former wife Heather Locklear. The news was disclosed during Furlan's latest interview with People. Lee tied the knot with Heather Locklear in 1986 and the duo separated in 1993.

Furlan described locklear as a kind and down-to-earth person and that they know each other through Tommy. Furlan continued to praise Locklear, stating she is cool, nice, and supportive. Furlan added she is trying to maintain the friendship for a lifetime because Locklear is a nice individual and that Locklear tells funny stories to Furlan.

Addressing her husband's marriage to Locklear, Furlan said Tommy had admitted many times that he "messed up" the relationship and that they have continued to remain close friends. Furlan mentioned she has spoken to Lee about destroying a good relationship and added:

"That was a different time. He was 25 years old, 26 years old. Not to make excuses, but he's a very different man now from all those years ago. You live and you learn."

Tommy Lee has tied the knot four times in his life

Tommy Lee has gained recognition over the years for his flawless work as a musician and actor. But he has also married four times after he became a popular face in the music and TV industry.

Tommy's first marriage was to former model and business owner Elaine Starchuk. The duo married in 1984 but got divorced in 1985.

Lee then began dating actress Heather Locklear and they exchanged vows a few months later in May 1986. Their divorce was finalized in 1994 but they have been close friends until today. Tommy even jokingly shared an Instagram post in 2016 where he wrote "Happy 30 years baby."

Tommy's third marriage was to Pamela Anderson and they got married in 1995. The duo became the parents of two sons, Brandon and Dylan, in 1996 and 1997. After separating in 1998, they reconciled in 2008 but separated permanently in 2010.

He is now married to actress and comedian Brittany Furlan. In February 2018, Tommy and Brittany got engaged and they exchanged vows on February 14 the following year.

Tommy Lee has been a member of various bands

Tommy Lee has gained recognition as a member of bands like Motley Crue, Methods of Mayhem, and Rock Star Supernova. Apart from being a member, he is also the founder of Methods of Mayhem.

Lee has pursued a solo career where he released three albums between 2002 and 2020. All three albums were trending on the Billboard charts after being released.

