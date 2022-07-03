Who was Tommy Morgan? Tributes pour in as prominent film and TV harmonica player passes away at 89

Prominent harmonica player Tommy Morgan passed away on June 23 at the age of 89. Details on his cause of death were not available.
Harmonica player Rob Paparozzi called Morgan a mentor and friend. He said that he met Morgan at the SPAH convention and Morgan knew him as an NYC Session Player, and they stayed in touch for many years.
Everything known about Tommy Morgan
Born on December 4, 1932, Tommy Morgan started learning music for harmonica when he was 11. He received his master’s degree in music composition from the University of California, Los Angeles.
Morgan played his first session for the Andrew Sisters in 1950 at the age of 17. He then played in the U.S. Air Force band in the mid-1950s and composed the original scores for episodes of several CBS series in the early 1960s like The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke, Have Gun – Will Travel, among others.
Tommy was famous for being one of the most heard harmonica players in the world and played in around 500 feature films. He played on Roots and its sequel, Roots: The Next Generations. His harmonica was the sound behind Arnold Ziffel, the pig on Green Acres.
He played on many classic movies like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, How the West Was Won, The Cincinnati Kid, The Wild Bunch, The Cowboys, and The Black Stallion. His work on The Right Stuff and Dances With Wolves won Oscars for their respective soundtracks.
He continued to play on movies like Pretty Woman, Free Willy, Back to the Future Part III, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Cars, Ratatouille, The Princess Diaries, Monsters Inc., and more. He played for the records of Beach Boys, Randy Newman, Olivia Newton-John, James Taylor, Neil Diamond, and Carly Simon among others.
His work on the Elvis ’68 comeback special was also appreciated and he participated in concerts with Frank Zappa, Van Dyke Parks, John Barry, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He also wrote arrangements for various albums by famous artists such as Johnny Cash. He once stated that he considered himself a studio musician who played the harmonica and it was an exciting way to make a living.
Morgan was the author of three books – Chromatic Harmonica, Blues Harmonica and You Made How Much for Doing What? The first two were how-to books for musicians and the third was an autobiography which was published earlier this year. The Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica presented him with a lifetime achievement award in 2001. He retired in 2013 after suffering a stroke.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Tommy Morgan gained recognition in all these years as a talented harmonica player over the course of his prolific career of seven decades. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.
Tommy Morgan is survived by his wife Lois, sons Matthew and Daniel, and granddaughter Addie Rae.