Who was Tommy Morgan? Tributes pour in as prominent film and TV harmonica player passes away at 89

Prominent harmonica player Tommy Morgan passed away on June 23 at the age of 89. Details on his cause of death were not available.

Harmonica player Rob Paparozzi called Morgan a mentor and friend. He said that he met Morgan at the SPAH convention and Morgan knew him as an NYC Session Player, and they stayed in touch for many years.

The Legacy of John Williams @TheLegacyofJW



American harmonica player Tommy Morgan recently died at age 89. He was a true L.A. studio legend, having performed on hundreds of film and tv scores. With #JohnWilliams, he performed solos on such scores as THE REIVERS, THE COWBOYS and ROSEWOOD

Everything known about Tommy Morgan

Born on December 4, 1932, Tommy Morgan started learning music for harmonica when he was 11. He received his master’s degree in music composition from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Morgan played his first session for the Andrew Sisters in 1950 at the age of 17. He then played in the U.S. Air Force band in the mid-1950s and composed the original scores for episodes of several CBS series in the early 1960s like The Twilight Zone, Gunsmoke, Have Gun – Will Travel, among others.

Tommy Morgan plays a bass hormonica and talks to music students at Porter Middle School in Granada Hills. (Image via David Bohrer/Getty Images)

Tommy was famous for being one of the most heard harmonica players in the world and played in around 500 feature films. He played on Roots and its sequel, Roots: The Next Generations. His harmonica was the sound behind Arnold Ziffel, the pig on Green Acres.

He played on many classic movies like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, How the West Was Won, The Cincinnati Kid, The Wild Bunch, The Cowboys, and The Black Stallion. His work on The Right Stuff and Dances With Wolves won Oscars for their respective soundtracks.

He continued to play on movies like Pretty Woman, Free Willy, Back to the Future Part III, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Cars, Ratatouille, The Princess Diaries, Monsters Inc., and more. He played for the records of Beach Boys, Randy Newman, Olivia Newton-John, James Taylor, Neil Diamond, and Carly Simon among others.

His work on the Elvis ’68 comeback special was also appreciated and he participated in concerts with Frank Zappa, Van Dyke Parks, John Barry, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic. He also wrote arrangements for various albums by famous artists such as Johnny Cash. He once stated that he considered himself a studio musician who played the harmonica and it was an exciting way to make a living.

Morgan was the author of three books – Chromatic Harmonica, Blues Harmonica and You Made How Much for Doing What? The first two were how-to books for musicians and the third was an autobiography which was published earlier this year. The Society for the Preservation and Advancement of the Harmonica presented him with a lifetime achievement award in 2001. He retired in 2013 after suffering a stroke.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Tommy Morgan gained recognition in all these years as a talented harmonica player over the course of his prolific career of seven decades. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

David Manson @DavidJManson



via @variety Tommy Morgan was a great musician, a preeminent sideman, and belonged to a very small group of brilliant harmonica virtuosi that included my father, Eddy Manson. RIP. variety.com/2022/music/new… via @variety Tommy Morgan was a great musician, a preeminent sideman, and belonged to a very small group of brilliant harmonica virtuosi that included my father, Eddy Manson. RIP.variety.com/2022/music/new… via @variety

Dave Weekley @weekley “I always considered myself a studio musician who played harmonica.” -- Tommy Morgan. (He played on hundreds of films, TV soundtracks and record dates going back to the '50's. Fun Fact; his harmonica was the sound of Arnold Ziffel, the pig on “Green Acres.”) #RIP “I always considered myself a studio musician who played harmonica.” -- Tommy Morgan. (He played on hundreds of films, TV soundtracks and record dates going back to the '50's. Fun Fact; his harmonica was the sound of Arnold Ziffel, the pig on “Green Acres.”) #RIP

Chuck Wilson @ChuckWilsonLA RIP Tommy Morgan, harmonica player extraordinaire, who played on more great soundtracks than can be listed, classic TV themes, and era defining pop songs. He has an evocative solo on this 1999 @BarbraStreisand ⁩ track. m.youtube.com/watch?v=r7YaF7… RIP Tommy Morgan, harmonica player extraordinaire, who played on more great soundtracks than can be listed, classic TV themes, and era defining pop songs. He has an evocative solo on this 1999 @BarbraStreisand⁩ track. m.youtube.com/watch?v=r7YaF7…

Tim Dunleavy @TimReviews

@MavrocksGirl twitter.com/BrianWilsonLiv… Brian Wilson @BrianWilsonLive 1966: Tommy Morgan introduces the bass harmonica to Brian and it’s used for “I Know There’s An Answer” from Pet Sounds. Said Tommy: "Brian used instruments imaginatively. Not many people used bass harmonica at the time.” 1966: Tommy Morgan introduces the bass harmonica to Brian and it’s used for “I Know There’s An Answer” from Pet Sounds. Said Tommy: "Brian used instruments imaginatively. Not many people used bass harmonica at the time.” https://t.co/VVkLKgqgl3 R.I.P. Tommy Morgan, the harmonica virtuoso who gave was an essential part of "Pet Sounds," the "Rockford Files" theme, "Rainy Days and Mondays" and so many other classics. R.I.P. Tommy Morgan, the harmonica virtuoso who gave was an essential part of "Pet Sounds," the "Rockford Files" theme, "Rainy Days and Mondays" and so many other classics. @MavrocksGirl twitter.com/BrianWilsonLiv…

Dr. Reba Wissner @reba_wissner This makes me incredibly sad. Tommy was 1 of 2 Twilight Zone composers alive when I wrote my book and was such a great help (Robert Drasnin was the other who was also really helpful). He even wrote my book’s preface. variety.com/2022/music/new… This makes me incredibly sad. Tommy was 1 of 2 Twilight Zone composers alive when I wrote my book and was such a great help (Robert Drasnin was the other who was also really helpful). He even wrote my book’s preface. variety.com/2022/music/new…?

Geoff Zanelli @GeoffZanelli RIP Tommy Morgan. His credits say a lot but they don’t say how supportive and encouraging a musician he was to those around him. variety.com/2022/music/new… RIP Tommy Morgan. His credits say a lot but they don’t say how supportive and encouraging a musician he was to those around him. variety.com/2022/music/new…

WaterDragon💧 @Waterdragon1288 Actor Tommy Morgan dead at age 89. Actor Tommy Morgan dead at age 89.

Tommy Morgan is survived by his wife Lois, sons Matthew and Daniel, and granddaughter Addie Rae.

