Who is Tory Burch? Kanye West claims Lyor Cohen’s ex tried to hit on him as he fires back at his open letter

On Thursday, February 13, Kanye West referenced Tory Burch in his response to an open letter addressed to him by the music executive and manager, Lyor Cohen. The letter, written two days earlier, criticized West, prompting the rapper to call out Cohen's alleged double standards in an Instagram post. West stated:

“You and your whole industry have promoted and got paid off songs where black people glorify killing each other But my t shirt is the worst thing ever. All of yall are like girls who don’t take accountability It’s a double standard.”

Elsewhere in his rant directed at Cohen, the 99 Problems rapper also dragged Lyor's ex, Tory Burch.

Tory Burch is a fashion mogul owning a self-named company with an estimated net worth of $1.75 billion, selling shoes, clothing, accessories, and fragrances. While details of her relationship with Lyor Cohen are scarce, according to a 2013 Page Six article, the two were linked for five years, from 2008 to their split in February 2013.

Before their separation, the power couple was spotted at all the A-list events of Hollywood - from Manhattan to the Hamptons. A source told the outlet:

"They've decided to take a break from their relationship. But they remain close friends."

In his rant, Kanye West alleged that Burch had once made advances towards the Gold Digger rapper, which he had rejected because of his friendship with Cohen.

Tory Burch was born into a wealthy family in Pennsylvania in 1966

Tory Burch was born in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, and raised in a Georgian farmhouse near a historical park. Her father was a wealthy investor, and her mother's side was Jewish.

She was raised in Rosemont, Pennsylvania, where she attended Agnes Irwin School. Upon finishing her schooling, Tory majored in art history in college, attending the University of Pennsylvania. She was also a member of a sorority named Kappa Alpha Theta.

After graduating, Tory Burch moved to New York and began working for a Yugoslavian designer, Zoran. Next, she worked for Harper's Bazaar magazine. Tory then joined advertising and PR positions at brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, and Loewe. In 2004, she launched her own self-named label, Tory Burch, as a retail store in Manhattan.

According to the About Us page of her company's official website, Tory Burch established the foundation in 2009 and has since been focused on the goal of women's advancement, empowerment, and entrepreneurship. Burch has offered resources like capital and education to help women tackle the stereotypes that hold them back.

Ye asked Lyor Cohen to apologize to him over Instagram

According to AllHipHop, Kanye West accused Lyor Cohen's ex-girlfriend of trying to seduce him, writing:

"And to think When Tory Burch came to the door with a towel on I didn’t smash. 'Cause I looked at you as a friend."

Shifting his focus to Cohen, Ye continued:

"You start by apologizing and taking accountability for the massive promotion of black death that you’ve got paid off of for years. Also you too broke to speak to me in the first place. And you know what Irv said to you before he passed and since he not here. I’ll say it S****ck M**** D***ck."

Before their breakup in 2013, both Cohen and Burch were reportedly going through a difficult time. In January 2013, Tory's court battle with her ex-husband, Christopher Burch, was settled by the fashion icon, who also accused Christopher's brand, "C. Wonder," of being a copy of her own clothing line.

Meanwhile, Lyor had just resigned from his position at the Warner Music Group (WMG) and was reportedly negotiating a new contract, which later turned out to be his talent agency.

A Page Six source also revealed at the time that Lyor's professional transition could've added to the conflict between the couple, claiming the Music Head didn't like "people in transition."

