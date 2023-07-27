Who is Travis Doss? Trap Montana gets blasted online as pictures of kids locked in cages go viral online

Trap Montana, a.k.a Travis Doss, an up-and-coming Las Vegas rapper has come under fire for child abuse. On June 11, 2023, while responding to a domestic abuse complaint, police found Doss' kids being locked in cages, starved, and under extremely cramped conditions. The wannabe rapper and his wife, Amanda Stamper, were arrested under multiple child abuse charges.

The bodycam footage of the police rescue was released on July 25 and instantly went viral. Travis Doss was on the receiving end of major backlash and online threats due to what he did with his kids. Doss, who is also facing charges for allegedly surviving on the money of a prostitute, used to flex his cash and guns online. Doss has also shared multiple images of his kids online.

31-year-old Travis Doss would constantly brag about his allegedly rich lifestyle while casually flaunting guns, money, and jewelry. However, the investigating cops were greeted with the astute congestion of a poorly maintained one bedroom apartment.

He had also posted multiple pictures of his wife and kids on social media with captions such as "#DisWhoIDoIt4", "#ReflectionOfMe😘❤️", and "#MyLaFamilia💯".

Amanda Stamper, his wife, allegedly worked as a prostitute under him. Upon arrest, she testified against Doss' abuse and claimed that she was pregnant.

A Newsweek investigation could only find evidence of two live Trap Montana performances, at a gentleman's club in 2019, and more recently at the Rick Ross Car & Bike Show. An 8 News NOW investigation also revealed that there was a warrant for the arrest of Travis Doss in South Carolina for aggravated assault.

What did Travis Doss do?

On June 11, 2023, 33-year-old Amanda Stamper called the cops for reporting domestic abuse. She fled to a Walgreens, opposite her apartment, near Valley View Boulevard and Flamingo Road. She hid there as she claimed that her husband was trying to kill her.

Upon further interrogation, the cops received information regarding the welfare of the couple's children which prompted them to visit their house.

According to grand jury transcripts obtained by 8 News NOW Las Vegas, Travis Doss sent her a picture of his 11-year-old son and told her that he believed he had beaten him to death.

In the bodycam footage obtained by 8 News NOW Las Vegas, a police officer and her partner could be seen standing outside their apartment and asking the kids inside to open the door. The officer can be heard saying:

"Hey it's Metro Police, we just want to make sure everything's okay."

Officers told the children that they had already talked to their parents and just wanted to ensure that they weren't hurt. A child inside the room told the officers that they were not hurt and they were fine and refused to open the door.

After a while, it was a maintenance worker who convinced the child to let the cops in.

What they found inside were six children, no more than the age of 11, cramped and alone in a small 1-bedroom apartment. Two of the children, a 9-year-old and an 11-year-old, were padlocked inside a small dog cage.

In a slightly bigger dog cage was a dog, who was barking at the arrival of the officers and another dog let loose.

The officers cut the locks and freed the trapped children. The Police report talked about the severe condition of one of the children. The report stated that the child had:

"two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated."

The child kept telling officers that he was okay but also stated that he hadn't eaten in days. According to the cops, the child told them that his father would hit him with belts, cords, and a pan. He also revealed that he was locked in the cage "all day, every day."

Travis Doss was indicted with 40 charges, including counts of child abuse, child trafficking, and “living off the earnings of a prostitute”.

Amanda Stamper, the biological mother of 1, and stepmother of all of Doss' kids was also charged with seven counts of child abuse and neglect. Both pled not guilty.

In an 8 News NOW jail interview, Doss kept repeating that he was innocent and that he wanted his lawyer to be present. However, according to arrest reports obtained by the outlet, he had already admitted to the abuse in detail.

Travis Doss lambasted online

Netizens were shocked and disgusted by Travis Doss' behavior. People flooded underneath the rapper's latest Instagram post to wish him the worst.

They berated his music and hoped for him to rot in prison. Some were relieved that such a monster was arrested and others wished that he would receive proper justice in prison.

Nobody had any sympathy for Doss (Image via Instagram)

Amanda Stamper claimed to have not acted sooner due to fright

Amanda Stamper later claimed that she was also the victim in this situation and that she could not say or do anything against Doss as she was simply "scared for her life". She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in an interview:

"I was scared for my life and my other kids and my family."

She added:

“It’s hard for people to understand that unless you’re in that situation.”

Stamper called Doss, a "Monster" and a "really violent person". She stated that contacting the police or trying to escape was risky as Doss could potentially cause harm to her kids and family.

Stamper also claimed that she was forced to work under Doss as he would threaten to abduct her child and beat her.

“I’m sorry but I didn’t do it. I had no control over him,” she told 8 New NOW in a jail interview.

She claimed that she just wanted everybody to be safe at the end, with him incarcerated. Apart from the daughter she shares with Doss, Amanda is also the mother of two other children.