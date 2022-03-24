Who was Trisha Paddock? LA Marathon runner dies after collapsing at finish line 

Trisha Paddock, a 46-year-old woman who collapsed at the ending point of the Los Angeles Marathon, has passed away. The news was confirmed by the organizers on March 22.

The Rancho Palos Verdes resident ran in the 13.1-mile Charity Challenge, where all the runners were raising funds for one of the race's official charities.

Officers from the Los Angeles Fire Department met with Paddock at 12:10 pm due to a medical complaint that developed into a cardiac arrest, LAFD Capt. Erik Scott said on March 20.

"Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital."

It is not known when Paddock died.

Trisha Paddock raised funds for the Asian American Drug Abuse Program, which offers substance abuse services to Asian Pacific Islander and other under-served communities throughout Los Angeles County, through programs and services for people of all races and ethnicities.

Chief Executive Officer of AADAP, Dean Nakanishi, said that Paddock was excited to be a part of the team and believed in its mission.

"The Charity Challenge team members met together on Sunday morning before the start of the race, and everyone was enthusiastic about participating in this event. We are all stunned that she is no longer with us. Our hearts go out to her husband and children, who loved her dearly.”

Trisha Paddock is survived by her husband and three children, aged 14, 18, and 20.

People have set up an online donation service for Trisha Paddock's family

An account has been established on Go Fund Me to assist the Paddock family with medical bills and other critical expenses and has already raised more than $52,000, including $1,000 directly from the marathon.

In a statement, the marathon organizers gave their deepest sympathies to her family while also appreciating the first responders, paramedics, and medical personnel who were immediately on the scene.

"We are in touch with Trisha's family and are supporting them through this very difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

According to Los Angeles Fire Department officials, Paddock's death is the first related to the marathon since a 50-year-old man died after going into apparent cardiac arrest during the L.A Bike Tour held in conjunction with the event in 2007.

The 2006 marathon saw two participants die from heart attacks, aged 60-year-old James Leone and 53-year-old Raul Reyna. In 1990, there was only one other death associated with the L.A. Marathon. William McKinney, 59, lost his life at the 21-mile mark due to a heart attack.

