Who is Tyrone Blackburn? All about Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones Jr.'s lawyer after he breaks silence on Diddy lawsuit

Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic mentions of se*ual harassment. Reader's discretion is advised.

Tyrone Blackburn is Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones's attorney. Former record producer and videographer, Rodney Jones, filed a lawsuit on February 26 against rapper Sean Diddy Combs, accusing the latter of s*xual harassment, drugging, and threatening him between September 2022 to November 2023.

Rodney worked alongside Diddy on his latest album, The Love Album: Off The Grid. While producing nine tracks for the album, he also claimed to have lived with Diddy for months, according to The New York Times.

Rodney also alleged that Diddy forced him to watch a video of Stevie J having s*x with another man. However, when Stevie J reportedly denied the allegations concerning him, Tyrone Blackburn revealed that Diddy himself provided him the s*x tape, as stated in TMZ.

Tyrone started a GoFundMe page weeks before he filed the lawsuit where he's trying to raise funds for a lawsuit against Diddy. Although Jones asked for funds and support from people online for his fundraiser, he made no mention of s**ual assault until the lawsuit became public.

While addressing the reason for it, Tyrone said, as quoted in TMZ:

"Victims of s*xual assault respond to their trauma in very different ways. There is no uniformity in response to s*xual trauma.

Tyrone added:

"Mr Jones is a father and Christian. He was willing to sacrifice his rights concerning his assault, in an effort to protect his dignity and the dignity of his family.

He added that Diddy was made aware of Jones filing the lawsuit from the time he decided to sue the artist.

Who is Tyrone Blackburn?

On the official website of T. A. Blackburn Law, PLLC, Tyrone Blackburn describes himself as a "skilled plaintiffs attorney" and a "tireless advocate who puts people first."

As stated on his website, Tyrone Blackburn's practice revolves around employment and discrimination law, s*xual assault and harassment, and medical malpractice.

He also works with people who face unlawful workplace practices including misconduct, discrimination, or harassment based on age, disability, gender, pregnancy, or s*xual orientation.

Tyrone Blackburn did his undergraduate studies from Brooklyn College, City University of New York, and his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law in Newark, NJ.

He has represented notable entities including Hip-Hop mogul Clifford Harris and wife, Tameka Harris, Fox Rothschild LLP, Airbnb, Morgan Stanley, TATA Consultancy Services Inc, and more.

What does Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones have to say about Sean Diddy Combs?

Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones's 73-page lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs is full of graphic details where he accuses Diddy of a bunch of things. He allegedly accused Diddy of grabbing his genitals without consent, grooming him into having s*x with another man, forcing him to solicit s*x workers and perform intimate acts, and also trying to offer him money and threaten him with violence.

According to the reports in Atlanta Black Star, Diddy's lawyer Shawn Holley said in a response to the lawsuit:

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an underserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

Lawyer Shawn Holley added that she has indisputable proof to defy Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones' claims. Meanwhile, Jones mentioned in the suit that he was not properly compensated for his work on Diddy's recent album. Jones is the fifth person to file an assault lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs in the last four months, as reported by NPR.