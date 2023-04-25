Who was Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett? Tributes pour in as trans TikTok star shockingly passes away

Popular content creator and TikToker, Vanessa Vincenzo recently passed away and the news of her demise left the world in a state of shock. The news of her death has created a wave of sadness amongst netizens, with many mouring the loss of the young soul. The social media influencer was active on her TikTok and Instagram handles until three days ago, after which the news of her death came to light.

Vanessa Vincenzo was actively involved with CAN Community and had uploaded a video promoting HIV testing.

Vanessa uploaded a video on TikTok 3 days before her passing, promoting HIV testing, in collaboration with the CAN Community. (Image via TikTok)

She was actively posting on Instagram until two days ago. The reason for her death is not known and the CAN Community confirmed the news of her passing away. They shared their condolences on Twitter stating,

CAN Community Health @CANCommHealth CAN Community Health extends our deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones of Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett.



She believed in our mission with her whole heart and equally loved each member of our Phoenix prevention team.



Vanessa will be deeply missed by all of us. CAN Community Health extends our deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones of Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett. She believed in our mission with her whole heart and equally loved each member of our Phoenix prevention team. Vanessa will be deeply missed by all of us. https://t.co/F73MoDzRix

Vanessa Vincenzo was a social media influencer and CAN Community Health brand ambassador. Her bio on Instagram states that the influencer was also actively involved in live singing, entertainment and drag. She had over 2000 people following her on Instagram, and more than 71,000 following her on TikTok.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Vanessa Vincenzo: Reactions explored

The sudden passing of Vanessa Vincenzo, a well-known social media personality, has left many of her followers in shock and sadness. Vanessa was a popular influencer on various social media platforms, with a large following of fans who loved her engaging content. Her unexpected death has triggered an outpouring of grief and condolences from fans and fellow influencers alike.

Here is how social media users, friends and family reacted:

Social media users mourn the loss of Vanessa Barrett who shockingly passed away: Reason of demise not known yet. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users mourn the loss of Vanessa Vincenzo Barrett who shockingly passed away: Reason of demise not known yet. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users mourn the loss of Vanessa Barrett who shockingly passed away: Reason of demise not known yet. (Image via TikTok)

Social media users mourn the loss of Vanessa Barrett who shockingly passed away: Reason of demise not known yet. (Image via TikTok)

While the cause of her death has not yet been revealed, netizens were in disbelief after hearing the news of the untimely demise. The popular social media personality created videos about fashion, nails, wigs, and health-related content, all in collaboration with CAN Community. Being an advocate for the trans community, a lot of her content was about LGBTQ+, and how individuals can stay HIV and STD free.

Poll : 0 votes