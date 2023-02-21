Who is Vincent Briatore? Jim Carrey ready to sue YouTuber for linking him to Jeffrey Epstein

Actor Jim Carrey was recently in the limelight after he threatened to sue YouTuber Vincent Briatore if he did not take down a video in which he claimed that the actor visited the late s*x offender Jefferey Epstein's private island.

As per reports, Jim Carrrey's lawyers sent a cease and desist letter to Briatore and mentioned that legal action would be taken against him if he did not take down the video. The letter stated that Vincent's video led the public to believe that the actor 'had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,' which damaged The Mask star's reputation.

Vincent Briatore @vincentbriatore #JimCarrey is suing ANYONE who reposts the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs with his name in it. His defense? FB fact checkers are on his side. LMAO! #JimCarrey is suing ANYONE who reposts the Jeffrey Epstein flight logs with his name in it. His defense? FB fact checkers are on his side. LMAO! https://t.co/4Wd9dBAQIR

The letter by Jim Carrey's team was obtained by RadarOnline, and it read:

"Your false statements and false impression cause substantial damage to Mr. Carrey's personal reputation in that they intentionally mislead the public to believe Mr. Carrey had a relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and knowledge of his well-documented crimes and exploits...thus exposing Mr. Carrey to public hatred and contempt."

Jim Carrey threatens to sue popular entrepreneur and YouTuber Vincent Briatore

Vincent Briatore is a popular YouTuber, who enjoys a massive fan following online. He currently has about 99.2k subscribers on YouTube and posts content regularly.

His YouTube description states that he is an Ethereum Evangelist, or CryptoDamus, and is an Italian-American entrepreneur, developer, programmer, digital asset analyst, and ICO investor.

Briatore's description further reads:

"Vincent has made a small fortune by being an early investor in blockchain technology, and starting several E-Commerce ventures. He now runs a Biotech company & makes videos in his spare time."

Through his videos online, he attempts to bring his viewers news that they "might not hear anywhere else."

YouTube description of Vincent Briatore (Image via YouTube/Vincent Briatore)

As per IMDB, Vincent Briatore has made over 12 million dollars by investing and trading in cryptocurrencies. He is also very passionate about comedy and acting and is popular for his YouTube show and podcast, Vincent Briatore Crypto Show.

How did Vincent Briatore react to Jim Carrey's threat?

While speaking to Radar Online, Vincent Briatore said he covered Jim Carrrey's visit to Jefferey Epstein's private island when he found out about it on the internet.

He said:

"So I made a video featuring the list, his name was in it, and I also made comments about the list."

He further stated that there were a number of people who were named on that list but out of everyone, Jim Carrey was the only one who got upset and threatened him, which he thought was "strange."

Vincent concluded by saying that he has not discussed the legal notice he received with his attorneys yet and that he does not plan on deleting the video in question.

The clip featuring Jim Carrey that led to the ongoing situation is titled Jeffrey Epstein's Island Flight Logs Finally Released: What Does It Mean? and it was uploaded on YouTube on January 17, 2023. The video currently has close to 3 million views and netizens now wonder how the matter will unfold.

