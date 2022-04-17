Who was Wendy Rieger? Tributes pour in as longtime NBC4 anchor dies aged 65

Wendy Rieger recently passed away at the age of 65. She co-anchored the 5.00 pm newscast on Washington’s NBC station WRC-TV for more than 30 years.
She died on April 16 at a hospice facility in Montgomery County following a long battle with Glioblastoma. A brain tumor is believed to be the cause of her death.
Rieger was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago and retired in December 2021, intending to save the rest of her life and start a new chapter. Her cancer returned a few weeks ago, which eventually led to her death.
Everything known about Wendy Rieger
Born on April 18, 1956, Wendy Rieger joined News4 in 1988 and covered breaking news for them on the 11.00 pm show. She then began anchoring weekend evening newscasts in 1996 and News4 at 5.00 pm in 2001.
Before her work on television, she became popular as a rising radio star because of her voice and writing style. She worked as a writer for a short period at Washington’s NPR station at WAMU, which led to a stint as the host of the Morning Edition of the station.
She anchored NPR and WTOP Radio newscasts, and her television career started with the Washington Bureau of CNN. Her Going Green segments were popular for several years and during their newscasts, NBC stations around the country aired them and spawned a series on NBC Nightly News.
Washington magazine presented one of its inaugural Green Awards to Rieger in 2008 for her contribution to preserving the environment through education. She won three Emmy Awards for a special report she shot on a home video in Vietnam 20 years after the war.
She graduated from American University with a broadcast journalism degree. Several local organizations, including ones dedicated to combating cancer, saving animals, and upholding human rights, have been active in her community engagement.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Wendy Rieger had become a famous name in all these years due to her appearance as an anchor on News4. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.
Rieger was married to producer Sol Levine. They tied the knot in September 1993 but the couple later separated. She was residing in the Annapolis area.