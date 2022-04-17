×
Create
Notifications

Who was Wendy Rieger? Tributes pour in as longtime NBC4 anchor dies aged 65

Wendy Rieger recently died at the age of 65 (Image via Katherine Frey/Getty Images)
Wendy Rieger recently died at the age of 65 (Image via Katherine Frey/Getty Images)
Anupal Sraban Neog
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 17, 2022 12:39 AM IST
News

Wendy Rieger recently passed away at the age of 65. She co-anchored the 5.00 pm newscast on Washington’s NBC station WRC-TV for more than 30 years.

She died on April 16 at a hospice facility in Montgomery County following a long battle with Glioblastoma. A brain tumor is believed to be the cause of her death.

I’m heartbroken over the passing of one of DC’s most beloved anchors, Wendy Rieger.Wendy delivered the news honestly — with humor, heart, & expertise and she will be missed dearly. Our hearts are with Dan, her @nbcwashington family, and the many, many people who loved Wendy. https://t.co/BAWSJJK3U9
Devastating update. 💔 Right now words aren’t sufficient. Just know that we all love you Wendy. 🙏 nbcwashington.com/on-nbc4/about-…

Rieger was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago and retired in December 2021, intending to save the rest of her life and start a new chapter. Her cancer returned a few weeks ago, which eventually led to her death.

Everything known about Wendy Rieger

Wendy Rieger was mostly known as an anchor on News4 (Image via Andrew Hensler/Getty Images)
Wendy Rieger was mostly known as an anchor on News4 (Image via Andrew Hensler/Getty Images)

Born on April 18, 1956, Wendy Rieger joined News4 in 1988 and covered breaking news for them on the 11.00 pm show. She then began anchoring weekend evening newscasts in 1996 and News4 at 5.00 pm in 2001.

Before her work on television, she became popular as a rising radio star because of her voice and writing style. She worked as a writer for a short period at Washington’s NPR station at WAMU, which led to a stint as the host of the Morning Edition of the station.

She anchored NPR and WTOP Radio newscasts, and her television career started with the Washington Bureau of CNN. Her Going Green segments were popular for several years and during their newscasts, NBC stations around the country aired them and spawned a series on NBC Nightly News.

Washington magazine presented one of its inaugural Green Awards to Rieger in 2008 for her contribution to preserving the environment through education. She won three Emmy Awards for a special report she shot on a home video in Vietnam 20 years after the war.

She graduated from American University with a broadcast journalism degree. Several local organizations, including ones dedicated to combating cancer, saving animals, and upholding human rights, have been active in her community engagement.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Wendy Rieger had become a famous name in all these years due to her appearance as an anchor on News4. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

All I'm gonna say is yall play too much with this "RIP Wendy" trending.... Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends, family and colleagues of Wendy Rieger from NBC 4. 🙏🧡
So sorry to hear about the passing of Wendy Rieger. I had the pleasure of meeting her back in 2012 at an ovarian cancer event. She was the one person that night that I just had to meet. RIP @nbcwendy. #CancerSucks https://t.co/oEmPCYjSMp
So sad. RIP Wendy Rieger. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…
So, so sad. I grew up with Wendy Rieger while watching her on NBC4. She was a part of our family’s home every night on the news. She will be missed dearly in the DMV community. RIP. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…
Very sad news here in DCRIP Wendy Rieger and may her memory be a blessing twitter.com/nbcwashington/…
WOW, just wow. That was totally and completely unexpected. What a breath of fresh air to see on TV every evening and quite an ally and lovely person. We already missed you but this one hits even harder 😪RIP Wendy Rieger... nbcwashington.com/news/local/wen…
This is so very sad. Wendy Rieger was a great reporter and news anchor who gave us the straight talk on DC for years. I had an enormous crush on her. RIP. 😔 twitter.com/nbcwashington/…
The annual appearance of Wendy Rieger on @ThisShowStinks was a drop everything and do not miss hour. Only challenge was that my gut hurt afterwards from laughing so hard. RIP and better luck on the dating scene in the next life twitter.com/mffisher/statu…
RIP Wendy Rieger. She was a great news anchor and reporter for NBC 4. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…
This is sad. Before the Internet, local news broadcasts were such an important part of life with people we trusted who we let into our living rooms every evening. There are still a lot of experienced local journalists doing good work out there. RIP Wendy Rieger. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…
Also Read Article Continues below

Rieger was married to producer Sol Levine. They tied the knot in September 1993 but the couple later separated. She was residing in the Annapolis area.

Edited by Sabika
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी