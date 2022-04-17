Who was Wendy Rieger? Tributes pour in as longtime NBC4 anchor dies aged 65

Wendy Rieger recently passed away at the age of 65. She co-anchored the 5.00 pm newscast on Washington’s NBC station WRC-TV for more than 30 years.

She died on April 16 at a hospice facility in Montgomery County following a long battle with Glioblastoma. A brain tumor is believed to be the cause of her death.

Wendy delivered the news honestly — with humor, heart, & expertise and she will be missed dearly. Our hearts are with Dan, her @nbcwashington family, and the many, many people who loved Wendy.

Right now words aren't sufficient. Just know that we all love you Wendy.

Rieger was diagnosed with brain cancer a year ago and retired in December 2021, intending to save the rest of her life and start a new chapter. Her cancer returned a few weeks ago, which eventually led to her death.

Everything known about Wendy Rieger

Wendy Rieger was mostly known as an anchor on News4 (Image via Andrew Hensler/Getty Images)

Born on April 18, 1956, Wendy Rieger joined News4 in 1988 and covered breaking news for them on the 11.00 pm show. She then began anchoring weekend evening newscasts in 1996 and News4 at 5.00 pm in 2001.

Before her work on television, she became popular as a rising radio star because of her voice and writing style. She worked as a writer for a short period at Washington’s NPR station at WAMU, which led to a stint as the host of the Morning Edition of the station.

She anchored NPR and WTOP Radio newscasts, and her television career started with the Washington Bureau of CNN. Her Going Green segments were popular for several years and during their newscasts, NBC stations around the country aired them and spawned a series on NBC Nightly News.

Washington magazine presented one of its inaugural Green Awards to Rieger in 2008 for her contribution to preserving the environment through education. She won three Emmy Awards for a special report she shot on a home video in Vietnam 20 years after the war.

She graduated from American University with a broadcast journalism degree. Several local organizations, including ones dedicated to combating cancer, saving animals, and upholding human rights, have been active in her community engagement.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Wendy Rieger had become a famous name in all these years due to her appearance as an anchor on News4. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about her demise.

Jonah Sahn @jonahsahn 🧡 All I'm gonna say is yall play too much with this "RIP Wendy" trending.... Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends, family and colleagues of Wendy Rieger from NBC 4. All I'm gonna say is yall play too much with this "RIP Wendy" trending.... Thoughts and prayers go out to the friends, family and colleagues of Wendy Rieger from NBC 4. 🙏🧡

Jeremy Scott @JerRScott #CancerSucks So sorry to hear about the passing of Wendy Rieger. I had the pleasure of meeting her back in 2012 at an ovarian cancer event. She was the one person that night that I just had to meet. RIP @nbcwendy So sorry to hear about the passing of Wendy Rieger. I had the pleasure of meeting her back in 2012 at an ovarian cancer event. She was the one person that night that I just had to meet. RIP @nbcwendy. #CancerSucks https://t.co/oEmPCYjSMp

Bobby Blanco @Bobby_Blanco NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI https://t.co/6HNiErJw5h So, so sad. I grew up with Wendy Rieger while watching her on NBC4. She was a part of our family’s home every night on the news. She will be missed dearly in the DMV community. RIP. twitter.com/nbcwashington/… So, so sad. I grew up with Wendy Rieger while watching her on NBC4. She was a part of our family’s home every night on the news. She will be missed dearly in the DMV community. RIP. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…

RIP Wendy Rieger and may her memory be a blessing NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI https://t.co/6HNiErJw5h Very sad news here in DCRIP Wendy Rieger and may her memory be a blessing twitter.com/nbcwashington/… Very sad news here in DCRIP Wendy Rieger and may her memory be a blessing twitter.com/nbcwashington/…

RIP Wendy Rieger... WOW, just wow. That was totally and completely unexpected. What a breath of fresh air to see on TV every evening and quite an ally and lovely person. We already missed you but this one hits even harderRIP Wendy Rieger... nbcwashington.com/news/local/wen… WOW, just wow. That was totally and completely unexpected. What a breath of fresh air to see on TV every evening and quite an ally and lovely person. We already missed you but this one hits even harder 😪RIP Wendy Rieger... nbcwashington.com/news/local/wen…

Tim Shorrock @TimothyS twitter.com/nbcwashington/… NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI https://t.co/6HNiErJw5h This is so very sad. Wendy Rieger was a great reporter and news anchor who gave us the straight talk on DC for years. I had an enormous crush on her. RIP. This is so very sad. Wendy Rieger was a great reporter and news anchor who gave us the straight talk on DC for years. I had an enormous crush on her. RIP. 😔 twitter.com/nbcwashington/…

Matt Wells @fasolamatt Marc Fisher @mffisher Wendy Rieger, Channel 4 anchor in D.C., dies at 65 - The Washington Post washingtonpost.com/obituaries/202… Wendy Rieger, Channel 4 anchor in D.C., dies at 65 - The Washington Post washingtonpost.com/obituaries/202… The annual appearance of Wendy Rieger on @ThisShowStinks was a drop everything and do not miss hour. Only challenge was that my gut hurt afterwards from laughing so hard. RIP and better luck on the dating scene in the next life twitter.com/mffisher/statu… The annual appearance of Wendy Rieger on @ThisShowStinks was a drop everything and do not miss hour. Only challenge was that my gut hurt afterwards from laughing so hard. RIP and better luck on the dating scene in the next life twitter.com/mffisher/statu…

Peyton @Peytonsweather NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI REMEMBERING WENDY RIEGER: Wendy Rieger, our dear News4 anchor and reporter, has died after a battle with Glioblastoma. She was 65. nbc4dc.com/ORfZtMI https://t.co/6HNiErJw5h RIP Wendy Rieger. She was a great news anchor and reporter for NBC 4. twitter.com/nbcwashington/… RIP Wendy Rieger. She was a great news anchor and reporter for NBC 4. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…

Gray Hoodie @grayhoodie NBC4 Washington @nbcwashington “As you know, I have lived my life big & loud. It is my nature. And I’ve had a blast. But a stillness has come over me that is profound & potent. I didn’t know I could be this quiet. Life is not always a test. It is a teaching. I must learn this lesson with grace. And I will." “As you know, I have lived my life big & loud. It is my nature. And I’ve had a blast. But a stillness has come over me that is profound & potent. I didn’t know I could be this quiet. Life is not always a test. It is a teaching. I must learn this lesson with grace. And I will." https://t.co/HsjjTLFbkl This is sad. Before the Internet, local news broadcasts were such an important part of life with people we trusted who we let into our living rooms every evening. There are still a lot of experienced local journalists doing good work out there. RIP Wendy Rieger. twitter.com/nbcwashington/… This is sad. Before the Internet, local news broadcasts were such an important part of life with people we trusted who we let into our living rooms every evening. There are still a lot of experienced local journalists doing good work out there. RIP Wendy Rieger. twitter.com/nbcwashington/…

Rieger was married to producer Sol Levine. They tied the knot in September 1993 but the couple later separated. She was residing in the Annapolis area.

