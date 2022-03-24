Who went home in Survivor Season 42 Episode 3? Elimination results and more about CBS series

This week’s episode of Survivor's Season 42, saw an intense survival flight and the elimination of a contestant. The episode aired on CBS on March 23, 2022. Episode 3, Go for the Gusto, was one of the show’s most intense episodes ever, as the tribes had to put on their best show to win the challenge and be safe.

While the show has been on air for a while, this week's episode was especially intense, as the elimination came as a shock. Read on to find out what happened in this dramatic episode.

Elimination results and more about Survivor Season 42 Episode 3

After the elimination of Marya Sherron, a 47-year-old stay-at-home mom from Noblesville, Indiana, from Tribe Taku in Episode 2 of Survivor Season 42, another player who went home in episode 3 was Tribe Vati’s Jenny Kim a 43-year-old creative director from Brooklyn.

After sending Sherron home, Taku is now the smallest tribe at four, since they also lost Jackson Fox due to medical reasons. Meanwhile, the Ika tribe has five members after voting out Zach Wurtenberger. Vati tribe went strong at six people until their tribe member was voted out.

For the immunity challenge, the tribes had to retrieve a ladder with a key from the ocean and use it to unlock a set of handbags that had to be landed on small targets. But the water current made the challenge really difficult for the tribes.

At one point, due to the overpowering water current, host Jeff Probst had to pause the game and instruct Vati and Ika to come to shore with the ladders. The crew retrieved the keys for them, helping them to continue the challenge.

The first two tribes who finished the challenge won immunity and were safe, were tribes Taku and Ika. Losing tribe Vati went to the Tribal Council.

The tribe with first place won a tool kit and fruit. Meanwhile, the second tribe won a smaller tool kit and a smaller fruit collection. However, tribe Taku decided to swap its fruits for fishing gear.

Finally, at the Tribal Council, after a lot of planning and plotting, Kim became the fourth contestant to get voted out.

The remaining players on Survivor Season 42

After this week's elimination, the remaining contestants are:

Lindsay Dolashewich

Lydia Meredith

Maryanne Oketch

Mike Turner

Omar Zaheer

Chanelle Howell

Daniel Strunk

Drea Wheeler

Hai Giang

Jonathan Young

Rocksroy Bailey

Romeo Escobar

Swati Goel

Tori Meehan

New episodes of Survivor season 42, showing contestants taking up challenges to win a whopping $1 million prize, air every Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.

