Who is the Whisper character on TikTok? Origin explained

Whisper, a cosplay icon on TikTok, has been in the headlines lately as the character recently met Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower.

Soon the video of the same started circulating on the internet and has managed to garner millions of views. Well, this is not the only video of Whisper that has managed to go viral on the internet. Earlier, their other videos also created a stir online.

For those unaware, Jamie Campbell Bower played the role of Vecna in Stranger Things. In the video that is now doing the rounds on the internet, it can be seen that the character wrote a note for Bower and gave it to him.

However, what came as a surprise to people was that Jamie Campbell Bower turned out to be a fan of the zombie. They were also seen sharing mutual admiration for each other.

Whisper later posted another video of the meetup with Jamie Campbell on March 28, 2023, and within minutes of sharing it, the video received several likes and views.

The videos of the zombie character are shared on the account @spookersnz. This is the account for Spookers Haunted Attraction Theme Park, a haunted house attraction in a former psychiatric hospital in New Zealand.

Here's what you need to know about the Whisper character on TikTok

Whisper is a popular character on TikTok and is also known as Whisper the Zombie. This character is a zombie with pale skin, gray and white hair and is also famous for talking in a language of growls and clicks.

However, this character is friendly and wholesome as described by people. There are several videos of them on social media. Their first video went viral in 2022 and after that, people started saying that this zombie character is their comfort creature.

Notably, the zombie character also has a comfort creature for themselves and it is a teddy bear named Willow.

Rise in spooky content on social media, netizens are intrigued about it

Recently, a trend has emerged on social media where people have started liking scary content on the internet. A few days ago, a video of a Serbian dancing lady went viral. Several social media users were intrigued to learn more about the character and said that it is spooky.

The video was shared by @aatc13 and in the caption, it read, "Be careful gentlemen." The video appeared to be taken from a window looking out onto a residential street. It managed to garner millions of views and several social media users even commented on it.

