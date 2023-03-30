Is John Pork a real person? TikTok Calling meme explained as reports of being found dead in Atlanta go viral

The popular “John Pork is calling” meme recently resurfaced on social media and went viral on TikTok nearly six years after the inception of the character. As per Know Your Meme, the character first appeared on Instagram under the username @/john.pork in 2018.
While the true identity of the meme figure remains unknown, Know Your Meme states that he is a virtual influencer with the appearance of an anthropomorphic pig containing the body of a human being and the head of a pig.
The social media personality first gained popularity for his uncanny appearance after sharing selfies and videos on Instagram in 2018. His page mostly contained photos of him in front of international tourist locations and AI-generated videos.
Back in 2018, a popular Reddit theory even suggested that Pork was American YouTuber Technoblade in real life. However, the theories were never proven to be true.
More recently, the “pig man” garnered renewed attention after videos of him started surfacing on TikTok.The new viral videos revolve around TikTok users receiving a call from John Pork himself.
Numerous TikTokers are sharing clips of themselves receiving the infamous call from the meme figure, with the humor element being highlighted in the arrival of the phone call and netizens wondering whether they should receive the call.
The TikTok calling meme also led to users making other meme templates on the "pig-man." Some TikTok accounts even claim to be the real Pork themselves.
Amid the ongoing viral phenomenon, rumors about the virtual influencer being found dead in Atlanta also made the rounds online. Several people took to Twitter to share rumors about the pig-man’s alleged death.
However, some argued that the death news was a hoax and that the influencer was alive and well. As of now, no official confirmation has been provided regarding his condition or current whereabouts and the news has been riddled with online speculation.
Netizens react to viral John Pork calling meme amid death rumors
Virtual influencer John Pork, who garnered popularity in 2018, is getting renewed fame after going viral on TikTok with a calling meme.
As videos of the influencer calling TikTok users went viral online, many took to Twitter to share their reactions to the memes:
While the ongoing viral trend continued to make the rounds on social media, some users suddenly claimed that the influencer had been found dead in Atlanta:
However, others clarified that the death rumors were a hoax and that the influencer is still alive and well:
No official confirmation or update about John Pork and the ongoing speculation has been made available to the public so far.
A closer look into the “John Pork is calling” meme on TikTok
John Pork rose to fame as an online meme figure in 2018 after revealing his “pig-man” appearance to the public through selfies and videos. The virtual influencer garnered renewed attention after recently going viral on TikTok.
Earlier this month, a video created with Capcut template showed the influencer calling the viewer of his meme. The clip was first posted by by TikToker @/rover.joe on March 21 and earned over 6 million views in a week.
The concept of “John Pork is calling” soon became a viral meme, with several TikTokers receiving calls from the influencer and sharing humorous responses about whether they should or should not answer the call.
The dialing video soon saw multiple variations and led to an influx of memes, templates and jokes. Content creators also started sharing skits about receiving the infamous phone call from the virtual influencer and some even proclaimed themselves as the “real John Pork.”
Several media reports suggested that the newfound popularity left the original Pork from Instagram highly surprised. Although the virtual influencer does not have a TikTok account himself, he is aware of his viral status on the platform.
The influencer reportedly took to Instagram to share a series of stories to thank people for sharing the memes and said that he earned several thousand followers on Instagram in the wake of becoming a TikTok sensation.