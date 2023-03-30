Is John Pork a real person? TikTok Calling meme explained as reports of being found dead in Atlanta go viral

The popular “John Pork is calling” meme recently resurfaced on social media and went viral on TikTok nearly six years after the inception of the character. As per Know Your Meme, the character first appeared on Instagram under the username @/john.pork in 2018.

While the true identity of the meme figure remains unknown, Know Your Meme states that he is a virtual influencer with the appearance of an anthropomorphic pig containing the body of a human being and the head of a pig.

The social media personality first gained popularity for his uncanny appearance after sharing selfies and videos on Instagram in 2018. His page mostly contained photos of him in front of international tourist locations and AI-generated videos.

Back in 2018, a popular Reddit theory even suggested that Pork was American YouTuber Technoblade in real life. However, the theories were never proven to be true.

More recently, the “pig man” garnered renewed attention after videos of him started surfacing on TikTok.The new viral videos revolve around TikTok users receiving a call from John Pork himself.

Numerous TikTokers are sharing clips of themselves receiving the infamous call from the meme figure, with the humor element being highlighted in the arrival of the phone call and netizens wondering whether they should receive the call.

The TikTok calling meme also led to users making other meme templates on the "pig-man." Some TikTok accounts even claim to be the real Pork themselves.

Amid the ongoing viral phenomenon, rumors about the virtual influencer being found dead in Atlanta also made the rounds online. Several people took to Twitter to share rumors about the pig-man’s alleged death.

However, some argued that the death news was a hoax and that the influencer was alive and well. As of now, no official confirmation has been provided regarding his condition or current whereabouts and the news has been riddled with online speculation.

Netizens react to viral John Pork calling meme amid death rumors

Virtual influencer John Pork, who garnered popularity in 2018, is getting renewed fame after going viral on TikTok with a calling meme.

As videos of the influencer calling TikTok users went viral online, many took to Twitter to share their reactions to the memes:

AIMEE @eboysbiggestfan John Pork is Calling John Pork is Calling https://t.co/2cwqN2oXfp

5DiamondzZ @Diamond5e JOHN PORK IS CALLING! WHAT DO YOU DO??!?! JOHN PORK IS CALLING! WHAT DO YOU DO??!?! https://t.co/x4iJ8NQKAN

CLB Sammy @CLBsammy Hey guys it’s me John Pork! I’m gonna be covering for Sammy since he got grounded Hey guys it’s me John Pork! I’m gonna be covering for Sammy since he got grounded https://t.co/UqHoV0mQou

yeAJ @OfficxialAJ 🗣️🗣️ Yo john pork is drippy🗣️🗣️ Yo john pork is drippy 🔥🔥🗣️🗣️ https://t.co/TSsIBnvM6K

ellen loves michael @hazehewson say what you want but we all know on the inside we are just john pork say what you want but we all know on the inside we are just john pork https://t.co/WthEzq28nC

While the ongoing viral trend continued to make the rounds on social media, some users suddenly claimed that the influencer had been found dead in Atlanta:

Gamеthon @WlIIlAMTHON John Pork is dead. John Pork is dead.

Bigfatcat @Bigfatc72154688 John pork WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RIVER IN ALANTA I THOUGHT EVERYONE WAS JUST MAKING MEMES OUT OF HIM John pork WAS FOUND DEAD IN A RIVER IN ALANTA I THOUGHT EVERYONE WAS JUST MAKING MEMES OUT OF HIM😀😕 https://t.co/rm38SNE86T

vinny @pabstbluemeg JOHN PORK SHOT DEAD IN ATLANTA JOHN PORK SHOT DEAD IN ATLANTA

_vitorf_ @FerrazVitorf John pork found dead in river today John pork found dead in river today

Mattew Noel @MattewNoel @monkeyirl_ Bro this is so sad John pork was found dead in atlanta @monkeyirl_ Bro this is so sad John pork was found dead in atlanta😔😞

KIKI @IvyCaarti John pork is dead John pork is dead

Poggch @Poggch Would like to share my condolences with the Pork family, john was such a beautiful soul and my prayers are with the grieving families Would like to share my condolences with the Pork family, john was such a beautiful soul and my prayers are with the grieving families🙏😞 https://t.co/li3fl6DEYd

However, others clarified that the death rumors were a hoax and that the influencer is still alive and well:

Josh @tofu__tk @Poggch HE'S NOT DEAD! I've spoken with him since the "news" released! Do not believe the nonsense being spewed on the media! John Pork will return and he will come for all who doubt his existence! @Poggch HE'S NOT DEAD! I've spoken with him since the "news" released! Do not believe the nonsense being spewed on the media! John Pork will return and he will come for all who doubt his existence!

No official confirmation or update about John Pork and the ongoing speculation has been made available to the public so far.

A closer look into the “John Pork is calling” meme on TikTok

The "John Pork is calling" meme went viral on TikTok (Image via 5DiamondszZ/Twitter)

John Pork rose to fame as an online meme figure in 2018 after revealing his “pig-man” appearance to the public through selfies and videos. The virtual influencer garnered renewed attention after recently going viral on TikTok.

Earlier this month, a video created with Capcut template showed the influencer calling the viewer of his meme. The clip was first posted by by TikToker @/rover.joe on March 21 and earned over 6 million views in a week.

The concept of “John Pork is calling” soon became a viral meme, with several TikTokers receiving calls from the influencer and sharing humorous responses about whether they should or should not answer the call.

The dialing video soon saw multiple variations and led to an influx of memes, templates and jokes. Content creators also started sharing skits about receiving the infamous phone call from the virtual influencer and some even proclaimed themselves as the “real John Pork.”

Several media reports suggested that the newfound popularity left the original Pork from Instagram highly surprised. Although the virtual influencer does not have a TikTok account himself, he is aware of his viral status on the platform.

The influencer reportedly took to Instagram to share a series of stories to thank people for sharing the memes and said that he earned several thousand followers on Instagram in the wake of becoming a TikTok sensation.

Poll : 0 votes