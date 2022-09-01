Who did William Reynolds play in The F.B.I? Actor passes away from pneumonia complications at 90

Actor William Reynolds passed away on August 24 from pneumonia complications at 90. He was well-known for his performance as SAC Kendall Lisbon/Franklin Benton and Special Agent Tim Colby in the ABC series, The F.B.I.

The news was revealed by William's son Eric Reynolds. It remains unknown if he was hospitalized or at his home at the time of death. Furthermore, detailed information on his funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Steve Hayes @SteveHayesTOQ youtu.be/rTqvxGFW1Qc?t=… Farewell WILLIAM REYNOLDS. Handsome actor at Universal. TV regular on THE FBI. Memorable as the son who resents his mother’s affair w/ a young Rock Hudson in Douglas Sirk’s ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS (‘55). A nice guy, a solid actor & a smoldering hottie! #RIP Farewell WILLIAM REYNOLDS. Handsome actor at Universal. TV regular on THE FBI. Memorable as the son who resents his mother’s affair w/ a young Rock Hudson in Douglas Sirk’s ALL THAT HEAVEN ALLOWS (‘55). A nice guy, a solid actor & a smoldering hottie! #RIP youtu.be/rTqvxGFW1Qc?t=…

William Reynolds played two characters in The F.B.I.

Although William Reynolds appeared in several films and TV series throughout his career, he mostly gained recognition for his role in the ABC police television series, The F.B.I.

Reynolds initially portrayed a supporting role as SAC Kendall Lisbon/Franklin Benton from 1966 to 1967. He was then promoted to a series regular as Special Agent Tim Colby from 1967 to 1974. He was featured in 161 episodes overall, and even though there is not much information available on the character, he played an essential role in the story's progress.

Distributed by Warner Bros. Television Distribution, The F.B.I. aired 241 episodes over nine seasons from September 1965 to April 1974.

William Reynolds joined the United States Army for a short while

Born on December 9, 1931, William de Clarq Reynolds enrolled at Pasadena City College and joined their radio department. While he played minor roles in theatre, he was spotted by a talent agent who signed him to Universal Studios in 1952. He first appeared in the 1952 romance film Carrie.

He joined the United States Army in 1952 and later returned to films with the 1955 horror film, Cult of the Cobra. This was followed by films like All That Heaven Allows, There's Always Tomorrow, and Has Anybody Seen My Gal? He then decided to work on television as he was tired of playing the same roles. Subsequently, he made a guest appearance on an episode of Holiday at Hollow Rock.

William Reynolds was known for his performance in The F.B.I. (Image via BestPaulSays/Twitter)

Reynolds played the lead role in the 1959 TV series Pete Kelly's Blues, followed by a supporting role in the ABC adventure drama series, The Islanders from 1960 to 1961. He made a guest appearance on an episode of the ABC drama series, The Roaring 20s.

William played the role of Johnny Tremayne in an episode of The Brahma Bull in 1961. Reynolds was a costar in the ABC series The Gallant Men and was cast as Hoodoo Henderson in the 1966 drama film, Follow Me, Boys! Reynolds continued making guest appearances on shows like Dragnet and The Twilight Zone.

After appearing in The F.B.I., he switched professions. Reynold became a businessman and appeared at a Twilight Zone convention in Los Angeles in 2004.

William was married to actress Molly Sinclair. They tied the knot in 1950, and the pair were the parents of a daughter and a son. However, Molly passed away in 1992.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sayati Das