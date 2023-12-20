Who is Xiao Xiao? Viral TikTok girl death claim sparks concern, triggers barrage of reactions on Twitter

A recent tweet alleging viral TikTok sensation Xiao Xiao has passed away has sparked concern online. While the genesis of the claim is unknown, multiple social media accounts took to Twitter to react to the unsubstantiated report.

One post by social media user Rob | president of the ESTate on X, formerly Twitter, reacting to the death claim has gone viral online. The X user Rob the president of the ESTate shared a video of Xiao Xiao with the caption, “Xiao Xiao please don’t be gone bro, who started this rumor” insinuating that the Chinese social media star has passed away.

While there is no official confirmation that Xiao Xiao has died, posts reacting to the news have led several netizens to infer that the viral TikTok girl is dead. It is important to note that we cannot confirm the death rumors circulating on the internet.

All we know about Xiao Xiao, the viral TikTok girl alleged to have passed away

Xiao Xiao is a disabled Chinese woman who first became popular on the Chinese social media platform Doujin, often referred to as the Chinese version of TikTok. The 36-year-old suffers from a condition called microcephaly, a neurodevelopmental disorder that results in an unusually small brain and skull.

While she first gained prominence through the Chinese social media platform Doujin, she became an online viral sensation in September 2023 after a TikTok user, @chinesejunkfood2023, reposted a video that showed the Chinese woman collaborating with fellow TikTok influencer Mei Niang Xin Xin.

Mei Niang Xin Xin (@jiasu147288) is a cross-dressing Chinese man in his forties known for his singing performances. One of his videos reposted by @chinesejunkfood2023 showed Xiao Xiao singing a Chinese song with another girl who shared her condition.

Shortly after, another video emerged online that showed the TikTok star playfully kicking Mei Niang Xin Xin for not handing her the microphone. The video garnered over 20 million views, and she came to be known as “Chinese Kick Girl.”

The viral videos amassed an immense fan following on the social media platform from across the globe. However, the videos have also raised concerns for the woman’s well-being, as most of the footage showed her caretakers purposefully agitating her to provoke a reaction.

Some of the videos translated into English indicated the TikTok star didn't want to be filmed, leading her to often break down in tears. However, the internet, seemingly indifferent to the disconcerting content, has turned her painful outbursts into a viral meme, with many netizens dubbing her "Dobby," an elfish character from the Harry Potter series.

Netizens react to the Chinese social media star's death rumor

A recent claim online suggesting the Chinese social media star has passed away triggered a volley of reactions on Twitter as social media users expressed shock and sorrow over the rumors floating online.

While social media users began to flood social media platforms with tweets seemingly mourning the loss of the viral TikTok star, there is no official confirmation that the TikTok star is dead.