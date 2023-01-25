Who did Yoshio Yoda play in Mchale's Navy? Beloved character actor dies aged 88

Actor Yoshio Yoda recently passed away on January 13 at the age of 88. He was mostly known for portraying Takeo Fujiwara in the ABC sitcom, McHale's Navy. The Danner Foundation paid tribute to Yoda on Twitter and the post stated:

"James Yoshio Yoda - RIP, you done good. We enjoyed your work in films, a consummate professional - always believable. Thank you."

Yoda's cause of death has not yet been revealed and no funeral services will be held at his request.

Yoshio Yoda appeared as Takeo Fujiwara in McHale's Navy

Yoshio Yoda was popular for his contributions to the entertainment industry over the years. However, he gained recognition for his performance as Takeo Fujiwara in the famous sitcom, McHale's Navy.

His character was a businessman in the series and played an important role in the progress of the show's storyline.

McHale's Navy aired on ABC for four seasons with 138 episodes from October 11, 1962 to April 12, 1966. The show was shot entirely in black and white, and the success of the show also led to films like McHale's Navy and McHale's Navy Joins the Air Force.

The show was distributed by Universal Television from 2000 to 2004 followed by NBCUniversal Television Distribution from 2004 to 2011.

Yoshio Yoda was featured in a few TV shows

Born on March 31, 1934, Yoshio Yoda studied law at Keio University. He then shifted to the University of Southern California and aimed to become a film producer. He was initially approached by the general manager of 20th Century Fox in East Asia, Edward Ugast, to try his luck in acting.

Popular producer Joe Pasternak was searching for an actor who was fluent in English and Japanese, and Yoda received a call to play the role in The Horizontal Lieutenant.

He appeared as Sgt. Roy Tada in the romantic comedy war film, released on April 18, 1962, but MGM reported that the film was not as successful as per expectations.

It featured Jim Hutton, Paula Prentiss, Jack Carter, Jim Backus, Charles McGraw, Miyoshi Umeki, Marty Ingels, Lloyd Kino, Linda Wong, and Yuki Shimoda in other important roles.

However, Yoda was then cast in McHale's Navy as Takeo "Fuji" Fujiwara and reprised his role in the film of the same name. Directed by Edward Montagne, the film was released on June 10, 1964, and featured some popular faces like Ernest Borgnine, Joe Flynn, Tim Conway, Gary Vinson, Edson Stroll, Bob Hastings, Claudine Longet, Jean Willes, and more.

He then appeared again as Fujiwara in McHale's Navy Joins the Air Force, a sequel to McHale's Navy where Montagne also returned as the director. Following his appearance on another show, he joined Toyota as vice president and later became the assistant vice president of their inventory.

