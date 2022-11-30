Who is YRN Lingo? Takeoff's younger brother shares emotional tribute to late rapper

Following the sudden death of Takeoff earlier this month, his younger brother YRN Lingo opened up about the loss with a social media post on November 29. Lingo took to Instagram to post a letter about Takeoff's death and a few pictures from their childhood.

Lingo started the letter by saying that Takeoff was the only one available in his time of need and recalled the memories from their childhood. Lingo wrote that he and Takeoff were once playing in a room and Takeoff told him that he would give him anything he asked for. He further wrote:

“I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can’t happen. It’s a lot of things I’m going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever.”

YRN Lingo wrote that he would remember Takeoff for the rest of his life and added that the deceased 28-year-old Migos rapper always remained on his own instead of bothering others. Lingo mentioned that things would not remain the same anymore, and he would miss the moments when Takeoff used to call him, and they went out together. He ended his letter by writing:

“I have to live by your book now, think before I speak, love the family before anyone and anything, and most importantly put my faith in God. I will see you again one day in heaven brother along with my great grandma. I’ll take care of Mama and Heaven down here. Take you fulfilled your purpose and more. You will forever remain in my heart, our hearts. Love you big brother always and forever! Love, Lingo.”

YRN Lingo is also a famous rapper

Born on May 4, 1997, YRN Lingo is known among his fans by his stage name Lingo Mufasa. A native of the United States, he is 25 years old.

YRN Lingo started his career as a rapper with Coming For Your Ice in 2015. He later gained recognition for his single Can’t Take A L, which featured Migo Domingo and Mango Foo.

Lingo is also famous for his collaborations with artists like Lil Quill, Yung Mal, and Goonew. He released an EP, Lingo Kong, in 2018 and other albums like Lingo Mufasa and Strawberry before it.

YRN Lingo’s net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $1 million. His successful career as a rapper has contributed a lot to his overall earnings. Lingo is active on Instagram with around 144,000 followers and eight posts.

Takeoff was shot dead earlier this month

Takeoff was shot dead on November 1, 2022. The incident occurred at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, Texas, amidst a private party attended by Takeoff, his uncle and fellow Migos bandmate, Offset, and 40 others.

The shooting happened following a dispute between two groups over a dice game, and no one was intentionally aiming at Takeoff.

Apart from Takeoff, two more people were injured and were immediately hospitalized. The cops arrived at 2:40 am, and Takeoff was pronounced dead on the spot.

