Who is Zander Moricz? Harvard student rips into Bridget Ziegler over recent scandal in viral video 

Harvard student and activist Zander Moricz has gone viral across social media platforms after putting Sarasota County School Board member and Moms for Liberty co-founder Bridget Ziegler on blast. This comes after the latter made headlines for involving herself in an inappropriate scandal. As she continues to face calls for resignation, she strongly stands against the same.

For those uninitiated, the anti-LGBTQ and Conservative board member, Bridget Ziegler faced criticism after getting into a s*xual escapade with not only her husband, Christian Ziegler, but also another woman. The victim told the police that although the first encounter was initially consensual, she was later on allegedly assaulted.

Not only is Christian facing calls for stepping down, even by the likes of Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Bridget is also being asked to remove herself from the school board. On December 12, Zander Moricz took the podium in a board meeting to condemn her politics and board decisions. The former Sarasota County School student said:

“You are a reminder that some people view politics as a service to others while some view it as an opportunity for themselves. On this board, you have spent public funds that could have been used to increase teacher pay to change our district lines for political gain, remove books from schools, target trans and queer children, erase Black history, and elevate your political career — all while sending your children to private schools because you do not believe in the public school system that you’ve been leading.”

While addressing Bridget Ziegler directly he stated:

“You do not deserve to be on the Sarasota County School Board, but you do not deserve to be removed from it for having a thre*some… to be extra clear, Bridget, you deserve to be fired from your job because you are terrible at your job. Not because you had s*x with a woman.”

Expand Tweet

Zander Moricz sued the state of Florida for their 'Don’t Say Gay' legislation

The youngster was born in Florida and has famously stood against DeSantis’ 'Don’t Say Gay' legislation. Moricz currently works as the Campaign Manager of a Sarasota County Commission candidate. He also hopes to be the first Democrat elected for this role in the past 50 years at least.

He is also the Founder and Executive Director of Social Equity Education Initiative, which aims to fight against hateful legislation.

He has made an appearance on several news channels like GMA, CNN and MSNBC in the past to discuss the controversial legislation mentioned above. His activism has also been reported by the Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue, Vice, The Independent and The Hilla amongst others.

The 20-year-old activist is also the President of the Board at Florida’s Model United Nations.

Adding to Zander Moricz's resume, he is also the Central-Eastern Director of Communications for Diversify our Narrative. Moricz has amassed over 21K followers on Instagram.

As the controversy surrounding Bridget Ziegler continues to make headlines, she resigned earlier this month from the Leadership Institute, which aims to provide training for Conservative artists. She continued to remain a board member of the Sarasota County School Board and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District at the time of writing this article.