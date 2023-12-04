What is 'Operation White Christmas'? Moms For Liberty comes under fire for sharing allegedly problematic flyer

Moms For Liberty is at the center of a whirlwind of controversy as an online flyer for 'Operation White Christmas,' reportedly shared on the group's telegram channel, recently went viral online. For the uninitiated, 'Operation White Christmas,' organized by the National Justice Party (NJP) is an annual "online toy drive for White families in need".

The flyer shared by Moms For Liberty went viral, triggering a barrage of backlash as people condemned the group's association with NJP, an organization reportedly known for propagating white supremacy and neo-nazism. In light of the connection, netizens rallied against Moms For Liberty for being nothing short of a "hate group."

'Operation White Christmas' flyer shared by Moms For Liberty claims to provide for "White families in need"

On December 1, 2023, popular TikToker and rural teacher, Jess Piper shared a TikTok of a screenshot she received from her friend, Laura Burkhart. It showed a November 26 post from a Telegram channel named, Moms For Liberty Uncensored, the official Telegram channel of the now under-fire organization. The post was of a flyer of an event organized by the National Justice Party.

The flyer shared the details about the National Justice Party's 4th annual 'Operation White Christmas,' an online toy drive for "White families in need." The flyer read as follows:

"In the interest of racial justice and pro-White advocacy, we want to ensure that White families in need are not turned away, as they frequently are by other charitable efforts."

The flyer asked people to reach out to the party in case they were a white family in need or they knew a white family in need. It also stated that the organizers would be using "anonymous methods" to deliver toys, clothes, and other items to those white people in need of them. The link provided in the flyer was blurred out.

Jess Piper captioned her post, "M4L is a hate group" and stated that despite doing many charity and toy drives, she had never seen one with a "race requirement." She condemned the group for offering nothing but "outrage" and constantly "playing the victim". As a white person herself, Piper stated that she had never been oppressed or judged by the color of her skin.

Piper's TikTok went viral, amassing over 79,400 views on the platform. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the video was shared by many famous handles like @Papi_B_Dubs, @TizzyEnt, and @ChangeTheSyst14. All of these re-posts crossed 100,000 views on the platform.

Netizens rip apart Moms for Liberty

Netizens were up in arms about the controversial flyer shared by M4L. People condemned the group for propagating "White nationalism". Many stated that charitable organizations never had a race requirement. People who have worked for charities also stepped up to counter the controversial organization's claims that white people were being turned away from charity drives.

Here are a few reactions to @TizzyEnt's re-post of Jess Piper's TikTok:

Moms for Liberty had last come under fire when it was revealed by the Philadelphia Inquirer in November that the leader of the Philadelphia chapter of the organization, Phillip Fisher Jr, a Center for Universal Divinity pastor, was registered as a s*x offender.