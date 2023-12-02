"Don’t bring us into this": Black people react to Felicity Huffman mentioning people of color while recounting FBI raid story

Felicity Huffman is in the spotlight again, this time for talking about the 2019 college admission scandal, for which she was jailed for 11 days. Talking to ABC7's Eyewitness News on December 1, 2023, she opened up about how she did everything to give her daughter “a chance at a future.”

In the interview, Felicity Huffman recalled how she felt that she would be a “bad mother” if she did not do it:

“I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it. So, I did it. I felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law."

The controversy unfolded in 2019, when Felicity Huffman reportedly faced allegations of paying $15,000 to manipulate her daughter's SAT scores, resulting in a potential improvement of 400 points. Huffman ultimately pleaded guilty and served an 11-day prison sentence.

In the interview, Felicity also claimed that her daughter, Sophia, who was 18 years old at the time of the Varsity Blues scandal, only got to know about everything when the FBI raided her home. She also spoke about being arrested:

"They put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me, and I asked if I could get dressed, and I thought it was a hoax. I literally turned to one of the FBI people in a flak jacket and a gun and I went, 'Is this a joke?'"

However, what attracted the internet's attention was that during her conversation with ABC7, she also commented about the Black and Brown community, seemingly without any reason:

"They came into my home. They woke my daughters up at gunpoint. Again, nothing new to the Black and brown community. Then they put my hands behind my back and handcuffed me and I asked if I could get dressed."

As the statement went viral on social media, netizens were taken aback at the sudden reference. One social media user commented:

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users call out Felicity Huffman's "Black and brown community" reference during her interview

During the interview, while discussing the College Admissions fiasco, Felicity Huffman talked about how she made the decision to pay $15,000 after talking to "a highly recommended college counselor named Rick Singer."

However, her reference to the Black and Brown community earned her flak on social media. As a Twitter user, @PopCrave, posted about the same on the platform, here is how netizens bashed Felicity Huffman:

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users lashed out at Felicity Huffman as her remarks about the Black and Brown community went viral. (Image via Twitter)

Known for her role in Desperate Housewives, Felicity Huffman has received many awards like Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and even a nomination for the Academy Award for her work in movies and TV Series like Transamerica, Jake's Women and Oh, Hell!

Felicity was last seen in an episode of The Good Doctor in 2023, and before that, in When They See Us in 2019.