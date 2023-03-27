"Whoever teaches it deserves respect": Statue of David Florida school controversy explained as Italian mayor defends principal forced to resign

The statue of David has been at the center of recent controversy after the principal of Tallahassee Classical School was forced to resign. The teacher was discussing Michelangelo's Renaissance masterpiece which was looked down upon by the parents of the sixth-graders.

The Florence museum housing the statue of David invited parents and students from the Florida school to visit after complaints about the lesson went viral online.

The 5.17m (17 feet) tall statue of David depicts an entirely naked man. He is a Biblical figure who kills the giant Goliath. The lessons in question were given to 11 and 12-year-olds and included references to Michelangelo's "Creation of Adam" and Botticelli's "Birth of Venus."

Parents of the students allegedly complained that their children shouldn't be exposed to such content. They also mentioned that prior notice wasn't given to them about the lesson containing nudity. The board of directors then forced the principal, Hope Carrasquilla, to resign.

The mayor of Florence came to the principal's aid and invited her to visit the gallery as he tweeted, "Art is civilization and whoever teaches it deserves respect."

The statue of David was regarded as inappropriate by parents of the students in Tallahassee Classical School's art class

Despite recent governance and debatable issues, the Renaissance and its masterpieces are revered and respected for their craftsmanship.

However, the board of Tallahassee Classical School seems to think otherwise. They pressured Principal Hope Carrasquilla to resign after an image of the statue of David was showcased to sixth-graders in their art class. The school allegedly has a policy that requires parents to be told in advance when "controversial" topics are being taught.

Former principal Carrasquilla said that she resigned after she was issued an ultimatum by the school board with the choice to either resign or be terminated.

The Washington Post reported that Carrasquilla wasn't aware of the reason she was being asked to resign, but believed that it was due to complaints made by parents about the lesson on the statue of David.

She alleged that the board targeted her after three major complaints by parents about the nude marble structure. two of the parents complained, saying that they weren't notified in advance about the statue of David being shown in class. Another reportedly called the statue 'p*rnographic'.

Hope Carrasquilla had been the principal for less than a year before the incident.

In an interview with US outlet Slate, Barney Bishop III, the chair of the school's board, said that last year the principal sent a notice to parents to warn them that students were going to see the statue of David but the same wasn't done this year. As per BBC, he called it an "egregious mistake" and claimed that "parents are entitled to know anytime their child is being taught about a controversial topic and picture".

Bishop said:

"We're not going to show the full statue of David to kindergartners. We're not going to show him to second graders. Showing the entire statue of David is appropriate at some age. We're going to figure out when."

A plan to protest Carrasquilla's forced resignation at Monday night's school board meeting was hatched by parents and teachers. But Carrasquilla claimed that she wasn't sure she would take the job even if it was offered to her again.

She said:

"There's been such controversy and such upheaval. I would really have to consider, 'Is this truly what is best?"'

Last Thursday, Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, expanded a law that reportedly banned public schools from teaching s*x education and gender identity in their establishments. Teachers who choose to violate the law could face consequences like being suspended or losing their teaching licenses altogether.

The statue of David was created by Michelangelo between 1501 and 1504. Renaissance artist Giorgio Vasari said that David "surpassed" any other statue in existence.

Queen Victoria gifted a copy of David to the South Kensington museum in 1857. When she first saw the statue, she was shocked by the nudity. A fig leaf was then commissioned to cover up the genitalia shown in the statue.

The leaf was kept "in readiness for any royal visits when it was hung on the figure using two strategically placed hooks."

Cecilie Hollberg, the director of Galleria dell'Accademia, home of David, was astonished upon hearing of the controversy. The mayor of Florence, Italy, Dario Nardella, tweeted an invitation for the principal to visit the gallery so that he could personally honor her. Nardella said that confusing art with p*rnography is 'ridiculous.'

In an interview, Carrasquilla, the resigned principal, said she was "very honored" by the invitations to Italy and that she is considering accepting them.

She said:

"I am totally, like, wow. I've been to Florence before and have seen the David up close and in person, but I would love to go and be a guest of the mayor."

She was flattered by the support and love shown by many during this trying time.

