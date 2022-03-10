"I'm against it, I couldn't imagine not being able to talk about your identity" - Coco Gauff on Florida's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill 

Coco Gauff is considered one of the most well-spoken tennis players on tour right now despite being just 17, and she did not shy away from voicing her disapproval at Florida's controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill.

The bill, officially named the "Parental Rights in Education” bill, will limit schools from openly discussing matters of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms. More importantly, it will give parents the right to take legal action against school districts that violate the legislation. If signed into law, the terms are expected to come into effect from June next year.

Understandably, the bill has copped plenty of criticism, with people saying it is designed to adversely affect the lives of LGBTQ children at school. Critics have rightly pointed out that the bill could strip away their sense of belonging by not letting them affirm their personal sense of identity, a sentiment Gauff whole-heartedly agreed with.

Speaking at a press conference before her Indian Wells opener, the 17-year-old remarked that the bill deprived students of a "safe place" to talk about their identity.

She came out strongly against it. 17-year-old Floridian Coco Gauff was asked today at Indian Wells about Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill, which would prohibit “classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” in state primary schools.She came out strongly against it. https://t.co/L1SOrbLp3E

Gauff reasoned that LGBTQ students understood that they were part of the community while they were still at school, meaning that it was vital for them to have these "important conversations" with their peers without being judged.

"I'm against [the 'Don't Say Gay' bill]. I think that these conversations are important, and for me, who has friends in the LGBTQ+ community, I couldn't imagine not being able to talk about your identity. I feel like that's something that is normal," Gauff said.

"Every [LGBTQ+] person I've known has known that they were part of that community since they were young, so I think it's important that they have those conversations in school, because that is supposed to be a safe place to talk about everything."

This is not the first time Coco Gauff has thrown her weight behind social issues that need representation. The American previously gave a captivating speech at a Black Lives Matter rally in 2020 that elevated her status as one of the most socially-conscious and authentic athletes.

The 17-year-old recalled her stance from back then, reiterating that it was important to "have tough conversations" and stand by those who were oppressed instead of maintaining a neutral silence.

Coco Gauff further declared that everyone had the right to express who they were without fear, a liberty the 'Don't Say Gay' bill sought to take away.

"I think it's important that we have these conversations, and like I said before, I think it was in 2019 or 2020 when I talked about the Black Lives Matter movement, I said it was important to have those conversations. Same stance on this," Gauff said. "I think it's important to have those tough conversations, and from the people that I spoke to who are part of the community, it definitely makes a difference when you don't have to hide who you are."

Coco Gauff will face Claire Liu in her opener in Indian Wells

Coco Gauff takes on Claire Liu in her first match at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Coco Gauff will begin her campaign at the Indian Wells Open against compatriot Claire Liu. The American wildcard defeated qualifier Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets in her first-round fixture to set up the meeting with Gauff.

A victory against Liu would potentially pit the World No. 17 against former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the third round. The Romanian takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova in her opener and is the overwhelming favorite to advance.

