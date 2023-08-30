Why is 50 Cent postponing his Phoenix concert of The Final Lap Tour? Refunds, reschedules, and all you need to know as rapper issues statement

Rapper 50 Cent has decided to postpone his highly anticipated concert in Phoenix, originally scheduled for August 29, 2023, as part of his The Final Lap Tour. This special tour marks the 20th-anniversary celebration of his popular album, Get Rich or Die Tryin, which achieved an impressive global sale of 12 million copies.

The decision to postpone the concert due to an extreme heat warning was issued for the area. Recognizing the safety risks posed by the scorching temperatures, 50 Cent took to his social media accounts to inform his fans.

“Due to extreme heat, the show tomorrow in Phoenix, AZ is being postponed," he explained.

He added that the fans do not have to worry about the refunds as it can be done from the point of purchase. He asked fans to go to the point of purchase for instructions on what to do for the refund. 50 Cent noted that he would be back in Arizona soon and said that 116 degrees was "dangerous for everyone."

However, there are no updates on rescheduling and fans have to wait for any further announcements.

Phoenix has been experiencing an unusually intense heatwave, with temperatures nearing record-breaking levels. The city has been inching closer to the record for the highest number of days with temperatures reaching 110 degrees and higher.

50 Cent is an American rapper with a Grammy award and fourteen nominations to his name

50 Cent whose real name is Curtis James Jackson III, lived a life filled with challenges before he rose to fame in the rap and pop scene around 2003. Born on July 6, 1975, in Southside Jamaica, Queens, New York City, he grew up in a tough environment.

The rapper's mother passed away when he was eight and soon after that, his father also left the family. 50 Cent was raised by his grandmother and turned to hustling as a teen, finding success in selling crack until he faced legal troubles in 1994.

Following this, 50 Cent delved into hip-hop and caught a break in 1996 when he met Jam Master Jay of Run-D.M.C. He was signed to JMJ Records and later affiliated with the successful New York production duo, Trackmasters.

Despite his early success, his life took a dangerous turn. In 2000, he survived a near-fatal shooting, which derailed the release of his album Power of the Dollar and led to his departure from Columbia Records.

His debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin, released in 2003, shattered records with over 872,000 units sold in five days. This marked the best-selling debut since SoundScan began tracking in 1991.

Despite controversies and feuds with other artists, his unique blend of street credibility and crossover appeal secured his position as a pivotal figure in the rap world.