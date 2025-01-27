“Why you ain’t make this Public service announcement for Diddy” — Netizens react to Meek Mill warning parents against DJ Akademiks

Rapper Meek Mill has issued a warning to parents about protecting their kids from online personality and podcaster DJ Akademiks after the latter was recently accused of grooming a 15-year-old Twitch streamer during a January 23 livestream.

Sharing a screenshot of DJ Akademiks’ X profile @AkademiksTV with the block option appearing at the center, Meek Mill captioned his January 26 post:

“If you're a parent go get ya kids' phone and block this man he’s grooming children with a very large platform that ‘kids’ like… also attempts to ruin black families and black success daily ‘VILLAN IN THE VILLAGE.’”

Meek Mill's viral tweet criticizing Akademiks. (Image via X)

Amid the Philadelphia rapper’s warning to parents about DJ Akademiks, the internet is now having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @3_filmz mocked Meek Mill by saying how he didn’t issue the same warning about his close associate and now-disgraced hip-hop mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

“Why you ain’t make this Public service announcement for Diddy?” the user asked.

Expand Tweet

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Where was this energy for Diddy broh?” a person asked.

“Brah u let Diddy rearrange your guts. Delete this lil bro,” one person wrote.

“You still work really spoken on the Diddy situation but you’re going at AK,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“You've been waiting for this moment for a long time Meek. Rumour has it, you used to ‘pray for times like this,’ to post like this!” a netizen wrote.

“I just know Meek be waiting for yearsss for Akademiks to slip up or make a mistake so he gets the chance to slander him back,” another netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, a few defended Meek Mill’s post and agreed that DJ Akademiks needs to be boycotted.

“U right. Ak is a sick man with sick thoughts,” an individual wrote.

“Thank you for calling him out! You’re one of the only people who are,” wrote another.

DJ Akademiks has not yet responded to Meek Mill’s post. The duo has previously feuded ever since Diddy’s legal troubles began.

More about the latest grooming allegations against DJ Akademiks

On January 23, DJ Akademiks joined 15-year-old Twitch streamer NourGxd during a Fortnite livestream. In the now-viral 30-second video, the former could be heard making inappropriate and s*xually suggestive comments to the latter.

“Yo, if Max said he wanted to try f*cking a dude, will you let him f*ck you?” Akademiks asked NouGxd.

While the teenage streamer told the internet personality that he was not gay and was uncomfortable with the subject, Akademiks continued with it, seemingly unsettling NourGxd.

Expand Tweet

The video sparked outrage online with netizens calling out DJ Akademiks and asking him to take accountability and apologize for his explicit remarks. Others even demanded legal consequences for the Off the Record host. Several online streamers also reacted to the incident including YouTuber Scru Face Jean who called the video “truly uncomfortable” and “disgusting.”

Likewise, FaZe Clan member and streamer Plaqueboymax also slammed Akademiks calling the situation “nasty.”

Meanwhile, the Everyday Struggle host defended his behavior in a subsequent live stream. Akademiks shared that he helped NourGxd both financially and emotionally, adding that his comments were misconstrued. The 35-year-old also blamed Kendrick Lamar fans for the outrage against him.

