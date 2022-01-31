Andy Cosferent was the assistant coach for Navarro College’s championship-winning cheer team in Season 1 of Cheer. However, he was missing in Cheer 2, which aired on January 12, 2022 on Netflix, leading to speculation that he was axed from the show.

But Andy Cosferent has refuted such claims and stated that he was not axed from Cheer 2 but was working on some exciting projects instead.

Why was Andy Cosferent missing from ‘Cheer 2’ episodes?

Andy Cosferent has been an integral part of the cheer squad, working with the cheerleader team alongside Monica Aldama in Season 1. But Cosferent was no longer seen half way through Season 2, making his fans anxious about his absence.

There were rumors that things were not going well between Cosferent and Aldama but the former soon squashed all the speculation. He clarified that he simply left the show to focus on other ventures that began picking up after the pandemic started to subside.

Cosferent also works for a company that helps coordinate cheer camps. When things started opening back up again, there was a huge demand for him to get back to work.

He has spent the past year focused on CheerSource - a “new large-scale, multi-sport and entertainment experience” centered aroud cheerleading. The three-day event wаs held on Jаnuаry 2021, 2022.

Cosferent wаs а member of the Nаvаrro cheer teаm before becoming аn аssistаnt coаch. He even won two national championships with Aldama as his coach.

About Netflix show Cheer

The idea behind the gripping sports television docuseries, Cheer, came to director Greg Whiteley while filming his football television series Last Chance U. He came across competitive cheerleaders' athleticism and their highly competitive drive.

Cheer follows Navarro College's competitive cheer squad as they work to win a coveted national title.

The six-part series depicts the roller coaster ride of the nationally-ranked 40-member Navarro College Bulldogs Cheer Team from Corsicana, Texas, as they prepare to compete in the National Cheerleading Championship held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The team is shown preparing for the competition under the direction of coach Aldama, who, according to Texas Exes, has been the squad's head coach for Navarro College since 1995.

Under her guidance, the junior college has won “14 National Cheer Association Junior College Division National Championships and five Grand National Titles in competition,” according to Navarro College statement.

Although the team did not come in first at Daytona in 2021, they are eyeing the title in 2022.

