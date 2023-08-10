Why is APOLOGIZE TO LISA trending on Twitter? NewJeans Global Fanbase tweet controversy sparks outrage among fans

On Thursday, August 10, BLACKPINK's Lisa posted some pictures from her Greece vacation on Instagram. The famous internet news outlet, Pop Crave, talked about how amazing the idol looked in the newly released photos.

While fans were elated to see Lisa's vacation pictures, the NewJeans Global Fanbase account's comment on the tweet shocked everyone. Followed by a bunch of disrespectful emojis, the comment read,

"She looks terrible."

As the incident garnered a lot of attention, the fan account responded to the heat by declaring that their account was hacked and the comments made towards Lisa were not their intentions or doing. However, fans refused to believe the statement, and because the account hasn't yet apologized for the harm caused, they have been demanding the same from the Twitter account's admins.

Fans demand a statement of apology from NewJeans Global Fanbase's Twitter account after its disrespectful comment toward BLACKPINK's Lisa

NewJeans Global Twitter account is a fanbase account that was created by and for the group's fandom, BUNNIES, to update about NewJeans' events, schedules, releases, etc. While its functions strictly stand within the relation of the rookie K-pop girl group, NewJeans, its interaction with Pop Crave's post, especially when it was about BLACKPINK's Lisa, confused the netizens.

However, the reactions soon turned into anger as fans found the disrespectful comment made towards her Instagram post. Many BLINKs expressed their disgust and unhappiness with the tweet and made it apparent that they were clearly upset by the position it puts the idol, Lisa, in.

As the issue gained heat, the NewJeans Global fanbase account released a statement declaring that their account was hacked and the comment was not made by the admins of the account. The statement read:

"Hello, We are NewJeansGlobal. Around two hour ago, we were hacked and some disturbing and provocative material were posted without the knowledge of any of our admins. The post were taken down shortly after and we have now managed to change our password. We are still learning everyday and our team thanks you for your endless support. Thank you to our followers who gave us advice on what to do, and we will continue to support NewJeans."

Regardless of the clarifying statement, fans were displeased. Firstly, some refused to believe that the account was actually hacked and said that this was the damage control they planned for their intended actions. Secondly, even after their statement, fans pointed out that the account still hasn't apologized to Lisa and her fans for their actions.

NEWJEANS GLOBAL APOLOGIZE TO LISA The small group has no reputation, but the fandom is toxic and disgusting. cursed at big idols, then blamed the hacker but didn't know how to apologize to the person they offended. that's disgustingNEWJEANS GLOBAL APOLOGIZE TO LISA pic.twitter.com/SU42PyaHSs

this is the worthless excuses when someone forgot to switch the account.

APOLOGIZE TO LISA @NEWJEANSGLOBAL "WERE HACKED"this is the worthless excuses when someone forgot to switch the account.APOLOGIZE TO LISA @NEWJEANSGLOBAL pic.twitter.com/gXrNNdswky

ra ra girl³²⁷ 🫧 @lalisamgger Only thing they had to do was coming here and just admit that one of them did it and apologize to Lisa, but they decided to invent a whole story that makes no sense and blocking Lisa’s fanbases 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/yRPozWn6SL

APOLOGIZE TO LISA This case of HYBE STANS hating on women on a daily basis needs to be studied because what did Lisa do to them?And I think someone needs to address this matter cuz their artists' fandoms are nasty ASF @HYBEOFFICIALtwtAPOLOGIZE TO LISA pic.twitter.com/vs01MNN64O

Given that the damage was caused by the account, regardless of whether they were hacked or not, fans believe that an apology is due from their side. However, as fans continued to trend the issue on Twitter, they noted that the Twitter account NewJenas Global has been blocking people who've been demanding an apology, which only further makes fans doubt the legitimacy of the account admins' innocence.