Why are artists pulling out from Vietnam K-Pop Festival Open Air #2? Controversy erupts as event allegedly fails to fulfill organization requirements

Music Festival K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 has been making headlines for its alleged management and organizing issues. The two-day event was scheduled to be held on December 23 and 24, 2023, at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, Vietnam. However, it is now seeing artists like MAMAMOO+, Super Junior D&E, INFINITE, Highlight, and more withdraw their performances.

Multiple agencies officially announced on December 20, 2023, that their artists were withdrawing from the music festival. The agencies stated that the reason behind their withdrawal from the K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 was the organizers' non-compliance and the unclear status of local permits.

This led to confusion among fans and visitors, some of whom are waiting for the management agency BOM Entertainment to release an official statement about the festival. Meanwhile, others believe that the show might be canceled altogether.

K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 is set to be held at My Dinh National Stadium on December 23 and 24, 2023, and has induced much excitement among the fans. One of Vietnam's biggest stadiums the My Dinh National Stadium can accommodate a crowd of over 40,000 people.

However, the organization committee was embroiled in the allegations of management and fulfilling requirements on December 20, 2023. The controversy led to a wave of concern among the potential attendees as K-pop groups started to pull out of the event. Many fans are furious as they had traveled from different countries to attend the festival and see their favorite K-pop stars.

The official line-up of the first day of K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 included EXO members Chen and Xiumin, Super Junior D&E, Highlight, INFINITE, The Wind, and TRI.BE. The second-day lineup included EXO’s Chanyeol, 2PM’s Jun.K and Nichkhun, MAMAMOO+, Highlight, The Wind, TRI.BE, Kim Jaejoong and Raiden.

K-pop boy group INFINITE was the first one to announce their withdrawal from the K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 event. They did so through an official statement released by their agency Around US Entertainment. Additionally, artists like MAMAMOO+, 2PM's Jun.K and Nichkhun, Highlight, The Wind, TRI.BE, and Kim Jaejoong have also confirmed that they will not be performing at the event.

According to the statements released by the agencies of the K-pop artists, this decision was made as the organizing committee allegedly could not secure a local permit for the event. They also stated that the organization of K-Pop Festival Open Air #2 has not been complying with the requirements mentioned in the contracts.

BOM Entertainment has not yet made any official statement regarding the event. As many artists have confirmed not performing at the festival, fans are concerned and speculating about a potential cancellation of the entire music festival.