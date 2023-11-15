INFINITE's Sungjong opens up on almost getting robbed during his recent overseas schedule

INFINITE's Sungjong recently disclosed some distressing episodes from when he was in Europe, not long ago, attending to his schedule. The idol, who had declared his 2023 1st Europe Showcase Tour - The One - earlier this year, ended up near-robbed and deserted while traveling for the same.

He shared how while being on a train and locating his hotel, he was met with a Non-Korean foreigner who not only tried to snatch his belongings - carrier and phone - but also attempted to kick him. Despite the unnerving encounter, Sungjong went on to assure his fans that he was safe and well. He even asked shaken fans to be cautious to avoid similar experiences.

Here's what went on with INFINITE's Sungjong during his foreign schedule

The Man In Love singer who kept sharing with fans different moments from his travel, also revealed how he was left without security during these happenings. He added, "I'll protect myself." He sent the following messages in divided extracts.

Today, I rode a train For transportation And I had a scary experience While looking for the hotel A foreigner (non-Korean) tried to steal my carrier and phone And he tried to kick me Everyone Be careful when you travel here or come here for work Yeah, I’m fine Everyone, be careful and even more careful Pick pocketers Be careful Yeah, I don’t have security It’s okay Don’t worry! Yeah I’ll protect myself (Translation via Koreaboo)

However, this was not the end of worries for the veteran idol as he went on to state how his flight was canceled while he was to return to Korea.

I have to fly to Korea today… I have to fly to Paris and transfer to another airplane but it got canceled ㅠㅠ After getting my luggage (Translation via Koreaboo)

Despite leaving the hotel early in the morning - around 3 am - to catch his 6 am flight, Sungjong had to wait a long while. He further updated fans with brief messages saying how a lot of things took place on the tour, as he even had to wait for his luggage to come out, while he was at the Hungary airport. Meanwhile, even then as he patiently awaited his flight, it still had not arrived.

My ticket again. I’m currently in Hungary The plane hasn’t come yet ㅠㅠ It’s 9am here The morning 12 am flight And it isn’t Paris (Translation via Koreaboo)

What's more, INFINITE's Sungjong was all by himself during these incidents. Seemingly, the others were in a different flight from him and the idol went on to wonder whether he would be okay on his own.

I need to go to Germany I haven’t eaten yet ㅠㅠㅠㅠ And I need to transfer by myself To Korea Do you think I’ll be okay? (Translation via Koreaboo)

After what seemed like an endless string of trials, the 30-year-old artist updated his fans saying he had safely landed in Korea. He even added a picture of the plane's window showing the runway outside, along with emojis, likely trying to express his relief.

Meanwhile, INFINITE's Sungjong's The One showcase tour in Europe saw him drop by the following stops - 11/3 (Fri) London, United Kingdom, 11/5 (Sun) Amsterdam, Netherlands, 11/7 (Tue) Paris, France, 11/9 (Thu) Berlin, Germany, 11/11 (Sat) Warsaw, Poland, 11/12 (Sun) Budapest, Hungary.

Recent updates on INFINITE

INFINITE is among the well-known 2nd generation K-pop groups having debuted back in 2010 under Woollim Entertainment. The six-membered boy group released its seventh mini album 13egin on July 31, this year after parting ways with Woollim Entertainment.

The album not only marked all members' comeback as a group in five years but also marked a new start since their debut 13 years ago. It went on to become the group's best-selling project with 80,528 copies sold in the first week, per Hanteo.

In September, INFINITE kicked off its first concert in seven years called Comeback Again in Seoul's KSPO Dome.