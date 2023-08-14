"Finally": Fans rejoice as Chanyeol confirms his solo debut at a fansign event

On August 14, 2023, EXO's Chanyeol unveiled and confirmed that he is preparing for his solo debut at the EXIST Yizhiyu offline fansign event, which took place in Qingdao, China. He was joined by other members of the group, including Sehun, Baekhyun, Do Kyungsoo, Suho, Chen, and Xiumin. The members were seen wearing their iconic baseball uniforms, sparking excitement among fans.

Announcement of EXO's Chanyeol's solo debut album (Image via EXOCHARTS @TWITTER)

Reports from the mentioned fansign event soon went viral on social media. Fans claimed that the idol had confirmed his upcoming solo debut, generating even more anticipation. Chanyeol is known for contributing to popular K-drama OSTs like Stay With Me and Go Away Go Away, but he has yet to make his solo album debut. As the news spread rapidly across social platforms, fans couldn't contain their excitement and flooded social media with their expressions of joy.

Fans reacting to the announcement of idol's solo debut album (Image via exoexisterayeol @Twitter)

"Our prince is glowing": Fans can't wait for Chanyeol's much-awaited solo debut

As pictures of EXO member Chanyeol from the mentioned fansign event went viral on social media, many fans noticed his radiant smile and speculated that he must be glowing because he's ready to debut his solo album. Numerous fans are also making plans to save money to purchase his upcoming album when it is released in the future.

Conversations between a fan and idol regarding his solo debut album at fansign event (Image via no_loey_no_life)

Fans have pointed out that he is the only soloist with over 1 million followers on QQ Music without a solo album. Additionally, he holds the distinction of being the most-listened-to K-pop soloist on KuGou, accumulating over 500 million streams on Melon.

The excitement for Chanyeol's much-anticipated and long-awaited album is palpable, as fans have been eagerly waiting for a considerable amount of time, and now their hopes are finally becoming a reality, sending them into a frenzy.

During the fansign event held in China, the idol joyfully engaged with fans, participating in cheerful and enlightening conversations, taking selfies with fellow group members, and proudly wearing his iconic baseball uniform alongside other EXO members.

After the fansign event concluded, the staff quickly cleared the stage, removing the table as well. The singer remained oblivious to this, so when he later approached his desk, he was taken aback by its absence, eliciting a brief bout of laughter from fans due to his innocence.

Both online and offline fans thoroughly enjoyed the fansign event with the EXO members and expressed their desire to witness such an event again in the future.

The EXO singer was the last member to be officially introduced

EXO was formed in 2011 and debuted in April 2012. Park Chan-yeol was the last member to be officially introduced in February 2012. He is part of the South Korean-Chinese boy group, as well as its sub-groups Exo-K and Exo-SC. Alongside his group activities, Chanyeol has taken on roles in various television dramas and movies, like So I Married an Anti-fan and Secret Queen Makers.

On July 22, 2019, Chanyeol marked his debut in the sub-unit EXO-SC with the release of the mini album What a Life.

Later, he entered military service on March 29, 2021, as an active-duty soldier. Following that, on September 23, it was revealed that he had been cast in the military musical Meissa's Song. The singer was eventually discharged from the military on September 28, 2022.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the idol's debut solo album.