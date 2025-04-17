Why wasn't an autopsy performed after Michelle Trachtenberg's death? Buffy alum's cause of death revealed through toxicology report

Authorities have determined Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death two months after the actress's mother found her "unconscious and unresponsive" in her apartment. In a statement shared with the Associated Press on Wednesday, the NYC's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that the actress had died of complications from diabetes.

An autopsy had not been performed on Trachtenberg upon the objections of her family due to religious reasons. The ME's office honored the request as there was no evidence of foul play. As a result, initially, the cause was ruled as "undetermined."

Law enforcement officers found the Buffy alum unresponsive in her Manhattan apartment after responding to a 911 call in February. Paramedics on the scene pronounced the actress dead, who was 39 at the time of her death.

Fans expressed concern for Michelle Trachtenberg last year after she shared a selfie with yellowish eyes

The medical examiner ruled Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death as natural. Citing a spokesperson for the ME's office, People magazine reported that they determined the cause of death through a toxicology test. Per the representative, the test was done without any post-mortem examination.

In the days following Trachtenberg's death, there were several speculations surrounding its cause. People magazine, citing sources, reported that the actress had allegedly undergone a liver transplant sometime last year. The source added that she might have been experiencing complications from the same. However, they did not specify a reason.

In light of the rumors, fans of the actress dug up Michelle's Instagram post from January 18, 2024, featuring a selfie with musician Alexa PenaVega at a hair salon. Back then, many expressed concern after noticing her hair loss and yellowish-tinged eyes.

In the comments, fans questioned Michelle Trachtenberg, with some even wondering if she experienced any issues with her liver. They urged her to consult a doctor. At the time, the actress repeatedly denied being sick.

Further, in February, Michelle Trachtenberg's Harriet the Spy costar Rosie O'Donnell issued a statement to People expressing her heartbreak, adding:

"I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."

Another source told the outlet that Trachtenberg told her friends she had been "struggling" the last year and had been "really, really down emotionally."

"She was really, really sick and open with those in her circle about how much she was struggling," the source claimed, noting she was "pale, gaunt, very thin, and dealing with health issues."

A separate "exclusive source" told the publication that Michelle Trachtenberg had "pulled back from Hollywood" and was a "recluse" who "didn't have many friends."

According to Deadline, photographer Amanda de Cadenet shared a tribute to Trachtenberg in an Instagram post where she recalled connecting with the actress in the months leading up to her death.

While de Cadenet's caption has been edited since, she initially described FaceTiming Trachtenberg when the latter was on the "hospital bed." What fueled speculations was that in the original message, the photographer also noted Michelle knew "death was a high possibility."

Following the news of Michelle Trachtenberg's death, netizens wondered if speculations of her dying of complications from a liver transplant might hold more ground. However, it is worth noting that Trachtenberg never publicly confirmed or denied having a transplant or any other health issues.

The actress' family has not issued a statement about the development as of yet.

