Why did Becca Tobin use a surrogate? ‘Glee’ star welcomes first child with husband Zach Martin

Glee alum Becca Tobin recently welcomed her first child with her husband Zach Martin through surrogacy. The actress took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin and said it took him five years to arrive in the world.

Tobin shared an adorable photo of her husband carrying the newborn inside his car seat. She also thanked the surrogate for carrying their child with love and safety:

The Mystery Girls actress decided to have her child through surrogacy after several years of fertility issues. She has always been vocal about her struggles to conceive and revealed that she decided to undergo in-vitro fertilization after suffering two miscarriages.

A look into Becca Tobin’s challenging journey to motherhood

Becca Tobin has reportedly suffered two miscarriages in the past (Image via Zack Martin/Instagram)

Becca Tobin and Zach Martin met through mutual friends and got engaged in May 2016. The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony officiated by the former’s Glee co-star Jane Lynch in Wyoming that same year.

In 2020, Tobin told her LadyGang podcast co-hosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek that she suffered two consecutive pregnancy losses and underwent in-vitro fertilization. That same year, she also shared her experiences with infertility during an interview with People:

"There's thousands and millions of women going through this. I felt like it's a disservice to not really put everything out there when our whole brand is about talking about what's happening in your life, the ups and the downs."

During an appearance on the LadyGang podcast last year, Tobin shared that she and her husband consulted a fertility specialist and decided to freeze their embryos after her second miscarriage.

The actress revealed that she had a false sense of confidence about her ability to conceive a child during her fertility struggles in the 30s, but felt relieved after learning about the IVF procedure:

“I didn't realize the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn’t have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy.”

Tobin and Martin finally welcomed their first child, son Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin, this month.

