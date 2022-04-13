Why is Beyond the Edge Episode 5 airing an hour late from its usual time? New schedule, plot and more explored

The survival show, Beyond the Edge, is going to be more challenging than ever before in the upcoming Episode 5 on CBS.

Episode 5 of Beyond the Edge will air an hour later than the usual 9.00 pm ET timing. The shift in time is due to the two-hour long Episode 6 of Survivor on the same day, which will air at 8.00 pm ET.

Beyond the Edge Episode 5 new air time, plot and more explored

Beyond the Edge Episode 5 will air on April 13, 2022 from 10.00 pm-11.00pm ET/PT. You can watch it on the CBS channel. The new episode, titled We Ain't in Hollywood No More, will have celebrities working hard to win challenges with the injuries they sustained in the previous episodes.

The Episode 5 description reads:

"The eight remaining celebrities push themselves past their limits as their physical injuries begin to take a toll. Also, two celebrities step up as captains in hopes of advancing on the leaderboard to earn more money for their charities, and one celeb seeks medical attention after taking a dangerous fall during the 'Total Recall' challenge."

During Episode 4, the celebrity contestants had a tough time with water-related tasks and faced sleepless nights due to unexpected ants and bug infestations.

While many celebrities have adjusted well to the inhabitable situation, others are not doing so well. Former star athlete Ray Lewis deliberated whether to leave the show after the last episode because of how difficult it was with his hydrophobia. However, Lewis has decided to remain on the show to conquer his fears and win a cash prize for Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

Metta Peace World is the only one to have left the show in Episode 2, winning $8000 for his charity, The Artest University.

About Beyond the Edge

The game show started with nine contestants, singers Lauren Alaina and Craig Morgan, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, TV veterans Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams, actress Jodie Sweetin and former star athletes Ray Lewis, Mike Singletary and Metta World Peace.

But after Peace left the show voluntarily, only eight players were left in the Panamanian jungle to battle against each other for survival and win money for their respective charities.

Hosted by Mauro Ranallo, Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, April 13 at 10:00 pm ET/PT. It will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee